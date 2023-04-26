Dubai: In Dubai, the nol card goes beyond just being used to pay for the Dubai Metro or public bus. You can also use it as a convenient payment method to navigate your way around the emirate, from paying for other public transport facilities as well as your groceries and entrance to public places. According to Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), you can also use it to pay in over 2,000 shops around Dubai.

It is important to note that this facility is available only if you have a blue, silver or gold nol card.

Here is a roundup of some of the places where you can use your nol card to make payments.

1. Pay for public parking in Dubai.

In case you do not have enough change in your wallet or balance on your mobile phone, you can use your nol card to pay for public parking through the parking payment machines.

All you have to do is insert the nol card into the card slot and enter your vehicle plate details like source (the emirate where your car is registered) plate code and number. Once that’s done, select the parking duration and the amount will be deducted from the nol card's balance.

2. Pay for taxi fares

You can also use the nol card to pay for almost every mode of public transportation in Dubai, such as the bus, Dubai Metro, water buses and as well as the RTA taxi.

In 2019, RTA announced that it had completed the installation of all Point of Sale (POS) devices in public taxis in Dubai. This means that passengers can use their nol car as an accepted form of payment in all public taxis in Dubai. Just hold your card over the POS device (card reader) and it will automatically validate the card and deduct the fare.

3. Pay for the Palm Monorail

On October 25, 2022, RTA announced that commuters can use the nol gold, silver or blue cards to pay for their journey on the Palm Monorail.

Earlier you had to buy a separate ticket if you wanted to travel on the monorail.

4. Enter public parks and the Etihad Museum

The nol card also allows you to pay for entering public parks operated by Dubai Municipality.

Major public parks in Dubai accept cash and nol cards, except Zabeel Park, which requires visitors to pay for the park entry fee only through a nol card. The cost for entering public parks ranges from Dh3 to Dh5 per person.

5. Pay for groceries, restaurants and medicines

Public transport users can also use the nol card to pay for groceries, snacks from a convenience store, medicines from a pharmacy or a meal at a restaurant. There are over 2,000 food and retail outlets that have collaborated with RTA to allow customers to pay through their nol card.

According to the RTA website – rta. ae, if you are using the nol card to pay for daily essentials, the maximum amount you can use it for is Dh200.

You can find all the retail outlets, restaurants, supermarkets, and convenience stores that accept nol cards, here: https://www.rta.ae/wps/portal/rta/ae/public-transport/nol/nol-merchants

6. Use your nol card to refuel your car

In 2017, RTA announced that motorists can choose to pay using their nol cards for refuelling and make purchases at all ENOC fuel stations.

7. Pay for your vehicle registration

According to the RTA website, motorists can use their nol card to pay for their vehicle registration and vehicle test at Tasjeel centres.