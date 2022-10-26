Different types of Nol cards

RTA offers the following Nol card options to public transport users:



1. Nol Red ticket

The red ticket is a disposable paper card, which can be purchased for Dh2. This is perfect for one-off usage. However, it is important to note that on this ticket you can only choose one mode of transport at a time – either the bus, Metro, or tram.

It is valid for 90 days or 10 single trips.

You do not need to provide any documents to apply for a Red ticket.



2. Nol Silver card

For a one-time payment of Dh25 (with Dh19 that can be spent on services), the silver card is valid for five years. You do not need to provide any documents to apply for a silver card.

The Silver Nol card can be used for all public transport services by RTA, including water taxis and abras, and can also be used to pay for non-transport related services, like paying for parking or purchasing groceries at outlets that have partnered with RTA and accept Nol card payments. It can now be used to pay for The Palm Monorail, too.



3. Nol Gold card

The Gold card allows users the ability to access the Gold Class cabins on Dubai Metro and Dubai Tram. You can also use it now to pay for The Palm Monorail. To get the card, you need to pay Dh25 (with Dh19 that can be spent on services). It is also valid for five years and can be used on all transport services and other payments like the Nol Silver card.

You do not need to provide any documents to apply for the Gold card.



4. Nol Blue card

This is a personalised card, which requires activation and is linked to your Emirates ID. You need to provide your photograph and Emirates ID at the Metro ticket office and pay Dh70 (with Dh20 that can be spent on services). You can also apply for the card through the RTA website – www.rta.ae

If you want to apply for concessions on public transport, because you are a person of determination or a senior citizen, you will need to apply for the Nol Blue card.