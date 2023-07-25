Dubai: Soon, you can travel again between Dubai and Sharjah by ferries in just 35 minutes.

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) on Monday said it is set to resume the operation of the marine transportation line via Dubai Ferry between Dubai and Sharjah starting Friday, August 4.

The marine transport service will be running eight journeys a day from Monday to Thursday (weekdays), and six journeys from Friday to Sunday (weekends).

This marine service, the first of its kind connecting Dubai with other emirates, shuttles between Al Ghubaiba Marine Station in Dubai and Aquarium Marine Station in Sharjah, in collaboration with the Roads and Transport Authority in Sharjah.

In July 2019, RTA had launched Dubai-Sharjah ferry service to transport passengers between Al Ghubaiba Marine Station in Dubai and Aquarium Marine Station in Sharjah. The service was eventually discontinued during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The re-introduction of the Dubai Ferry service is part of the cooperative efforts between Dubai and Sharjah to offer additional mobility choices between the two emirates, ease traffic intensity, and use safe maritime transport given the extended coastal area of the two emirates.

The journey between Al Ghubaiba Station and the Sharjah Aquarium Station takes about 35 minutes, RTA said.

Ferry schedule, fares

On weekdays, there will be two morning journeys from Sharjah at 7am and 8:30am along with one morning journey from Dubai at 7.45am. In the evening, there will be two journeys from Sharjah at 4.45pm and 6.15pm, and three journeys from Dubai at 4pm, 5.30pm, and 7pm.

From Friday to Sunday, there will be six journeys, three journeys from each side starting from noon. Departure times from Sharjah will be at 2pm, 4pm and 6pm whereas the journeys from Dubai will start at 3pm, 5pm and 8pm