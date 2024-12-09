1. Through the Salik website

• Visit salik.ae.

• Under the ‘Support’ tab, select ‘Salik Services Catalogue’, then navigate to ‘Apply for Amending Salik Account Data’ and click ‘Apply Now’.

• Sign in using your UAE Pass account.

• Link your Salik account or vehicle number plate to your updated mobile number. Enter your details, agree to the terms, and click ‘Next’.

• Verify the new number with the One-Time Password (OTP) sent to you.

The number linked to your Salik account will then be updated.

2. Using the Dubai Drive app

• Download the Dubai Drive app (available on iOS and Android) by RTA and log in using your UAE Pass.

• Navigate to the ‘Account’ section, then select ‘Account Details’.

• Update your mobile number or add an additional number.

• You wil receive a confirmation once the update is complete.

3. Via Salik call centre

• Call Salik’s toll-free number at 800 72545.

• Select option ‘3’ for existing customers.

• Enter your Salik account number and PIN.

• A representative will guide you through the process of updating your mobile number.

Insufficient funds can lead to fines

If your Salik account lacks funds, crossing a toll gate incurs a fine of Dh50 per day after the grace period of five working days is over. So, you need to ensure that your account is topped up within five working days of passing a toll.

How to check for fines

1. Visit salik.ae and go to the ‘Salik Services’ tab.

2. Select ‘Violations’, then enter your vehicle details, including:

o Plate source (Emirate of registration)

o Plate category (private or company)

o Plate code and number

3. Click ‘Search’ to check for registered violations.