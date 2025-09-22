Major milestone: Salik joins Global Tolling Association - why it matters

“We are proud to join IBTTA and look forward to contributing our knowledge from Dubai while helping shape the future of sustainable urban mobility. We also aim to host a future IBTTA Annual Meeting in Dubai—a city that exemplifies smart mobility and innovation.”

Salik’s IBTTA membership positions Dubai to play a more prominent role in shaping the future of smart and sustainable urban mobility. The company’s continued international engagement demonstrates its commitment to global standards, innovation, and partnerships in the tolling and transport sector.

Salik has pioneered advanced tolling operations in the region, leveraging technology-driven solutions to improve road user experience and efficiency. The company has previously earned IBTTA accolades, including the Toll Excellence Award and the Technology Award, for deploying cutting-edge intelligent systems.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.