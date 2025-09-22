Major milestone: Salik joins Global Tolling Association - why it matters

IBTTA is a global organisation connecting toll road operators and experts worldwide
Dubai: Salik Company, Dubai’s exclusive toll operator, has officially joined the International Bridge, Tunnel & Turnpike Association (IBTTA), the world’s leading organisation for toll road systems.
The announcement was made during the IBTTA Global Tolling Summit in Lyon, France, which brought together leaders, government officials, and global companies in transport infrastructure.
The move marks a major milestone for Salik, reinforcing Dubai’s position as a global hub for advanced and sustainable transport solutions.
Ibrahim Sultan Al Haddad, CEO of Salik, highlighted the strategic importance of the membership:
“We are proud to join IBTTA and look forward to contributing our knowledge from Dubai while helping shape the future of sustainable urban mobility. We also aim to host a future IBTTA Annual Meeting in Dubai—a city that exemplifies smart mobility and innovation.”
On the sidelines of the summit, Al Haddad engaged with IBTTA Board Members to discuss strategic partnerships, explore future collaborations, and review global trends in tolling and intelligent transportation systems.
Global knowledge exchange: Salik gains access to a network of experts, government entities, and companies worldwide.
Smart mobility leadership: Dubai strengthens its reputation as a model city for innovative and sustainable transport.
Technology adoption: Salik continues to benchmark international best practices in tolling and intelligent transportation.
IBTTA, headquartered in Washington, D.C., brings together professionals in toll roads, bridges, tunnels, and highways. The association promotes innovation, sustainable development, and operational excellence in transport infrastructure.
Salik has pioneered advanced tolling operations in the region, leveraging technology-driven solutions to improve road user experience and efficiency. The company has previously earned IBTTA accolades, including the Toll Excellence Award and the Technology Award, for deploying cutting-edge intelligent systems.
During the summit, key discussions focused on:
Infrastructure financing challenges and solutions
Future road engineering innovations
AI and connected technologies in tolling
Workforce management in 24/7 operations
Global road safety and equitable service delivery
Al Haddad also met with executives from international institutions and firms, including TransCore, to explore collaboration on advanced tolling and intelligent transportation systems.
Salik’s IBTTA membership positions Dubai to play a more prominent role in shaping the future of smart and sustainable urban mobility. The company’s continued international engagement demonstrates its commitment to global standards, innovation, and partnerships in the tolling and transport sector.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox