Heavy traffic takes toll on UAE university students’ mental health

A licensed psychologist from Dubai, Ritasha Varsani. who reviewed the issue adds that traffic particularly hurts students in ways often overlooked compared to adults. “Early wake-ups force students to sacrifice sleep, lowering concentration and overall health. New drivers start out enthusiastic, but in heavy traffic their confidence drops, leaving them anxious and overwhelmed. The rush to arrive on time also fuels reckless driving, creating an unsafe commute culture. And every wasted hour in traffic drains energy that could otherwise go into homework, relaxation, or personal growth.”