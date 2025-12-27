Making mental wellbeing a public health priority

This prevention-led, community-based approach to mental wellbeing – one that prioritises early engagements, supportive environments, and open dialogue - is already being applied through community-based initiatives that translate public health principles into lived experience. One example is the “Beauty of Our Minds” activation, which focused on mental wellbeing through engagement, dialogue, and self-reflection rather than clinical framing. More than 3,000 visitors took part in the experience, with a high proportion engaging with self-assessment tools through the Sahatna platform. Importantly, the activation created space for open conversations around mental health across age groups, reinforcing the role of early awareness, supportive environments, and accessible tools in strengthening emotional resilience at a population level.