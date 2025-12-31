Services restart after Channel Tunnel power fault, but knock-on delays remain
Dubai: Eurostar trains between London and Paris have largely resumed, offering relief to travellers after major disruption in the Channel Tunnel earlier this week, according to a BBC report.
The rail operator said it plans to run a full service, but warned passengers to expect some delays and possible last-minute cancellations, especially during the busy run-up to New Year’s Eve.
On Tuesday, services were heavily disrupted, with trains cancelled at short notice and delays of up to one hour reported on both sides of the Channel.
The disruption was triggered by a power supply failure in the Channel Tunnel, followed by a failed Le Shuttle train carrying vehicles through the tunnel.
The Channel Tunnel is a single critical rail link between the UK and mainland Europe, meaning any technical issue can quickly disrupt multiple services.
The disruption came amid peak holiday demand, resulting in limited availability on alternative transport, and high airfares and accommodation costs.
Eurostar has also faced recent criticism over high ticket prices, especially on the Paris–London route, making last-minute rebooking even more expensive for travellers.
For UAE residents holidaying in Europe, this is a crucial update.
Many travellers from Dubai and across the Gulf fly into London or Paris, then rely on Eurostar to move between European cities during the festive period.
With New Year’s Eve one of the busiest travel days of the year, even minor delays can mean missed hotel bookings, disrupted New Year’s celebrations, and expensive last-minute flight or ferry alternatives.
On Tuesday, crowds of stranded passengers gathered at London’s St Pancras International and Paris Gare du Nord, scrambling to find alternative routes.
Some travellers told BBC and AFP they were looking for flights despite high prices, considering ferries or long road journeys, or simply extending their holidays by an extra day.
Eurostar also confirmed that some continental services, including trains between Paris and Brussels, were cancelled during the disruption.
Eurostar is a high-speed rail service connecting major European hubs, including London with Paris, Brussels, and Amsterdam.
It operates through the 50-kilometre Channel Tunnel, carrying millions of passengers each year and serving as a popular alternative to flying due to its city-centre-to-city-centre convenience.
Last year, Eurostar carried a record 19.5 million passengers, boosted by major events such as the Paris Olympics and Paralympics.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox