Power failure in Channel Tunnel causes delays, cancellations at peak travel time
Dubai: Eurostar has warned of major disruption as New Year’s Eve travel peaks, advising passengers to postpone their journeys due to severe delays and last-minute cancellations in the Channel Tunnel.
The operator has urged people not to come to the station unless they already have a ticket and are prepared for disruption.
Eurostar is the high-speed rail operator linking the UK with France, Belgium and the Netherlands via the Channel Tunnel, providing direct services between London, Paris, Brussels and Amsterdam.
According to a report in The Independent, Eurostar services between London St Pancras and Paris Gare du Nord have already been cancelled due to the disruption.
Eurostar says the disruption is caused by a problem with the overhead power supply inside the Channel Tunnel, followed by a failed Le Shuttle train, which has compounded the situation.
As a result, services are facing severe delays, and some trains are being cancelled at short notice.
The company has issued a strong advisory to passengers: even if a train is currently scheduled to run, the journey “could be disrupted”, and the safest option is to travel on another date if possible.
Those without a ticket have been clearly told not to go to the station to avoid overcrowding and confusion, the operator said in a statement on its website.
Eurostar is the preferred option for business and leisure travellers, replacing short-haul flights, because it offers city-centre-to-city-centre travel, competitive fares, and lower carbon emissions.
The timing of this breakdown is especially damaging because the days around New Year’s Eve are among Eurostar’s busiest of the year, with families, tourists and business travellers moving between European capitals.
For UAE and Gulf residents flying into London or Paris to connect to Eurostar, this can lead to missed connections, long waits at terminals, and last-minute changes to holiday or business plans.
Travellers planning quick hops between the UK and mainland Europe over the festive period are the most exposed to the disruption.
The disruption hits just as many Gulf travellers head to Europe for winter holidays, shopping trips and New Year celebrations, making onward planning and tight itineraries much more difficult.
