GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 22°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Travel & Tourism

Eurostar service disruption sparks international travel crisis

Power failure in Channel Tunnel causes delays, cancellations at peak travel time

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
2 MIN READ
Rail travellers gather at the Eurostar terminal of St Pancras International railway station, London.
Rail travellers gather at the Eurostar terminal of St Pancras International railway station, London.
Shutterstock

Dubai: Eurostar has warned of major disruption as New Year’s Eve travel peaks, advising passengers to postpone their journeys due to severe delays and last-minute cancellations in the Channel Tunnel.

The operator has urged people not to come to the station unless they already have a ticket and are prepared for disruption.

Eurostar is the high-speed rail operator linking the UK with France, Belgium and the Netherlands via the Channel Tunnel, providing direct services between London, Paris, Brussels and Amsterdam.

According to a report in The Independent, Eurostar services between London St Pancras and Paris Gare du Nord have already been cancelled due to the disruption.

What caused the disruption?

Eurostar says the disruption is caused by a problem with the overhead power supply inside the Channel Tunnel, followed by a failed Le Shuttle train, which has compounded the situation.

As a result, services are facing severe delays, and some trains are being cancelled at short notice.

The company has issued a strong advisory to passengers: even if a train is currently scheduled to run, the journey “could be disrupted”, and the safest option is to travel on another date if possible.

Those without a ticket have been clearly told not to go to the station to avoid overcrowding and confusion, the operator said in a statement on its website.

Why does this matter?

Eurostar is the preferred option for business and leisure travellers, replacing short-haul flights, because it offers city-centre-to-city-centre travel, competitive fares, and lower carbon emissions.

The timing of this breakdown is especially damaging because the days around New Year’s Eve are among Eurostar’s busiest of the year, with families, tourists and business travellers moving between European capitals.

Impact on UAE travellers

For UAE and Gulf residents flying into London or Paris to connect to Eurostar, this can lead to missed connections, long waits at terminals, and last-minute changes to holiday or business plans.

Travellers planning quick hops between the UK and mainland Europe over the festive period are the most exposed to the disruption.

The disruption hits just as many Gulf travellers head to Europe for winter holidays, shopping trips and New Year celebrations, making onward planning and tight itineraries much more difficult.

Related Topics:
UAE TravelEurope travel

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

New expressway link sharply reduces travel time between northern and southern Xinjiang.

Watch: World’s longest expressway tunnel opens in China

1m read
December 19, 2025 marks 50 years since the opening of the Shindagha Tunnel, which remains open to traffic in both directions and is a key component of the largely completed Al Shindagha Corridor Development Project. All phases on the Bur Dubai side were completed in May 2025.

Shindagha Tunnel at 50: Dubai’s first underwater link

3m read
Commuters said the lights in a Chennai Metro train dipped briefly before the train stopped completely inside the tunnel, around 500 metres from the Central Railway Station stretch.

Passengers walk after Chennai Metro halts inside tunnel

2m read
Fadnavis said nearly 60% of Mumbai’s traffic load currently depends on the Western Express Highway (WEH), making parallel corridors essential.

Mumbai will go ‘traffic-free’ in three years, CM says

3m read