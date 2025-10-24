Eurostar places $2.3-billion orders for up to 50 double-decker train sets

Significant move could see it expand capacity amid passenger surge, competition
Eurostar, operator of the cross-channel rail, recently placed a major order for double-decker trains.
The move is significant: the line could expand capacity without track expansion.
Eurostar has placed a €2-billion ($2.32 billion) order with French manufacturer Alstom for 30 new Avelia Horizon high-speed train sets, with an option for 20 additional units.
This marks the first time double-decker trains will operate through the Channel Tunnel, according to Alstom’s official announcement on October 23, 2025.
Each Avelia Horizon train set will feature 540 seats in standard configuration.
When two units are coupled — standard practice on high-demand routes — this rises to 1,080 seats, offering approximately 20% to 25% more capacity than Eurostar’s largest existing e320 trains (which seat 894 passengers in 16-car formation), without the next to expand tracks, as confirmed by Eurostar’s fleet specifications and Alstom’s technical release.
The Channel Tunnel’s 7.6m loading gauge has historically restricted train height.
This adds ~300,000 seats annually on London–Paris alone without needing longer platforms or more tunnel slots, as per Getlink capacity study (Q3 2025).
The base order of 30 trainsets, plus the option for 20 more, could increase Eurostar’s fleet by up to 50 units.
With the current fleet at 51 trains (including e300 and e320 models), this represents a potential expansion of nearly one-third, per Eurostar’s 2024 annual report and Alstom’s contract disclosure.
It's a strategic response to surging demand and competition.
Eurostar carried 11.1 million passengers in 2024 (+12% YoY) and forecasts 15 million by 2030.
Alstom’s Avelia Horizon is the first double-decker design certified to meet the tunnel’s strict fire-safety, evacuation, and aerodynamic requirements.
This required redesigned upper-deck escape routes and a 30% lighter bodyshell, as per the Railway Gazette.
The new fleet supports Eurostar’s “Destination 2030” strategy, which targets a 30% increase in passenger numbers by 2030 through higher capacity and network expansion.
Planned direct services include London to Geneva (launching winter 2026) and London to Frankfurt (targeted for 2027), as stated in Eurostar Group’s investor update in September 2025.
Alstom claims the Avelia Horizon consumes 30% less energy per passenger than previous generations, thanks to aerodynamic design, "regenerative braking", and lightweight materials.
The trains are also 97% recyclable, aligning with Eurostar’s goal of carbon-neutral operations by 2035, per Alstom’s sustainability datasheet and Eurostar’s ESG report
How is the competitive landscape evolving in cross-Channel rail?
The EU’s Fourth Railway Package and post-Brexit "open access" agreements have lowered barriers for new entrants.
The Channel Tunnel operator confirmed that it can accommodate up to 12 high-speed trains per hour per direction — far above current Eurostar volumes — encouraging competition, according to Getlink's Q3 2025 traffic report.
There are a number of emerging competitors that could challenge Eurostar.
Evolyn: A Spanish-backed startup has secured €1 billion in funding and plans to launch London–Paris services by 2027 using Talgo AVRIL trains, as per the Railway Gazette.
Virgin Group: Richard Branson is reportedly in talks with SNCF and potential investors to revive high-speed cross-Channel services under a new brand, The Telegraph reported.
Gemini Trains & Uber: A consortium announced in July 2025 aims to operate premium overnight and high-speed daytime services, leveraging Uber’s demand data and Gemini’s rolling stock expertise, according to Financial Times.
Testing begins in 2027, with passenger service targeted for 2029 on core London–Paris/Brussels routes, followed by deployment to new destinations, according to Alstom’s production timeline and Eurostar’s fleet renewal plan.
