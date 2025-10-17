DHG Properties unveils Helvetia Verde in Meydan Horizon blending Swiss quality with Dubai lifestyle

This week, DHG Properties launched Helvetia Verde, a high-rise residential development in Meydan Horizon, a visionary live-work-play district now taking shape. Antic believes the highest construction standards and the principles of quality and precision that Switzerland is globally known for align with Dubai’s forward-looking vision and luxury design.

“For international developers, this performance signals more than stability,” says Blagoje Antic, Founder and CEO of Swiss developer DHG Properties. “It reflects Dubai’s ability to embrace new approaches in shaping the future of residential living.”

The city’s real estate sector has entered a new phase of maturity, setting a record in the third quarter of this year, with total sales for the first nine months reaching nearly half a trillion dirhams. Market data shows 158,200 transactions worth Dh498.8 billion between January and September – up 20.5 per cent in volume and 32.3 per cent in value compared with the same period in 2024. These results cement the city’s reputation as one of the most dynamic real estate markets in the world.

Dubai’s property market is constantly evolving, attracting global investors with its economic growth and lifestyle appeal. The off-plan sector, driven by launches in emerging districts, is playing a major role in maintaining the interest in real estate.

“For DHG Properties, these conditions support our business plan to further expand into the UAE with new projects," says Antic. "That is why, right after our first project here – Helvetia Residences in Jumeirah Village Circle, which will be ready for move-in the second quarter of next year – we invested in the development of two new projects.

"We’ve just launched Helvetia Verde in Meydan Horizon, and at the end of November we will be presenting our third project, on Dubai Islands.

“We do not plan to stop at these three projects; we continue to explore new investment opportunities both in Dubai and other emirates. This is a market that constantly reinvents itself, and for a company like ours, with over three decades of growth, we chose Dubai for our international expansion precisely because we recognised the value of the UAE government’s long-term vision and future-oriented initiatives.”

Dubai living, the Helvetia way

DHG’s entry into Dubai is anchored by its signature residential brand Helvetia, named after Switzerland’s historic identity. Helvetia is designed to reflect the company’s principles of quality and precision in construction, timeless design combining aesthetics and comfort, smart living solutions, and enduring value for both residents and investors. These principles are applied to communities in prime locations that meet the aspirations of today’s buyers seeking a modern, elevated lifestyle.