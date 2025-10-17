DHG Properties unveils Helvetia Verde in Meydan Horizon blending Swiss quality with Dubai lifestyle

Premium design, quality and value are reshaping buyer expectations, says DHG Founder-CEO
Dubai’s property market is constantly evolving, attracting global investors with its economic growth and lifestyle appeal. The off-plan sector, driven by launches in emerging districts, is playing a major role in maintaining the interest in real estate.
The city’s real estate sector has entered a new phase of maturity, setting a record in the third quarter of this year, with total sales for the first nine months reaching nearly half a trillion dirhams. Market data shows 158,200 transactions worth Dh498.8 billion between January and September – up 20.5 per cent in volume and 32.3 per cent in value compared with the same period in 2024. These results cement the city’s reputation as one of the most dynamic real estate markets in the world.
“For international developers, this performance signals more than stability,” says Blagoje Antic, Founder and CEO of Swiss developer DHG Properties. “It reflects Dubai’s ability to embrace new approaches in shaping the future of residential living.”
This week, DHG Properties launched Helvetia Verde, a high-rise residential development in Meydan Horizon, a visionary live-work-play district now taking shape. Antic believes the highest construction standards and the principles of quality and precision that Switzerland is globally known for align with Dubai’s forward-looking vision and luxury design.
“For DHG Properties, these conditions support our business plan to further expand into the UAE with new projects," says Antic. "That is why, right after our first project here – Helvetia Residences in Jumeirah Village Circle, which will be ready for move-in the second quarter of next year – we invested in the development of two new projects.
"We’ve just launched Helvetia Verde in Meydan Horizon, and at the end of November we will be presenting our third project, on Dubai Islands.
“We do not plan to stop at these three projects; we continue to explore new investment opportunities both in Dubai and other emirates. This is a market that constantly reinvents itself, and for a company like ours, with over three decades of growth, we chose Dubai for our international expansion precisely because we recognised the value of the UAE government’s long-term vision and future-oriented initiatives.”
DHG’s entry into Dubai is anchored by its signature residential brand Helvetia, named after Switzerland’s historic identity. Helvetia is designed to reflect the company’s principles of quality and precision in construction, timeless design combining aesthetics and comfort, smart living solutions, and enduring value for both residents and investors. These principles are applied to communities in prime locations that meet the aspirations of today’s buyers seeking a modern, elevated lifestyle.
The brand’s first project in the city, Helvetia Residences in JVC, illustrates this approach. The vertical structure of a 25-floor tower, comprising 430 apartments, was built in just one year, and is scheduled for completion within the next six months. The residences are almost sold out, with only the last 5 per cent remaining available.
The buyer profile spans both UAE residents and European investors, highlighting the project’s broad appeal. Helvetia Residences places emphasis not only on delivery speed or sales numbers, but also on the overall living experience.
Carrying forward the same principles of elegant design, spacious layouts, premium finishes sourced from Italy and Spain, and lifestyle-driven amenities, DHG Properties has launched its second project, Helvetia Verde in Meydan Horizon. The development enjoys a unique location, just minutes from the blue lagoon, Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary, landscaped parks and promenades, while being only steps away from the new Yellow Metro Line station, offering excellent connectivity to the rest of the city.
“Meydan Horizon is a truly visionary district, setting new benchmarks for urban living surrounded by nature,” says Antic. “It is a city within a city, thanks to its live-work-play concept, where residents can easily meet all their needs and enjoy modern facilities without leaving their neighbourhood. The focus on well-being, shorter commutes, and accessibility to a variety of social, leisure, fitness, and retail options are trends shaping the future of real estate. And Meydan Horizon is right on track.
“As the city continues to expand, buyers are increasingly drawn to homes that deliver lifestyle benefits along with sustainable long-term value.”
One of the strongest shifts in Dubai’s real estate market is in buyer expectations. Increasingly, residents and investors are looking for homes that combine the look and feel of luxury with the practicality of value: spaces that prioritise sophisticated design, premium materials, and refined amenities that enhance everyday living, rather than excess scale or branding alone.
This is the space DHG has chosen to occupy. “Our developments are designed as smart investments within the affordable luxury market segment,” explains Antic. “The whole idea is to provide premium living in exceptional residences in prime locations, while offering strong value for money.”
This positioning reflects a clear shift in buyer behaviour in Dubai, where demand is increasingly focused on homes that combine lifestyle appeal with long-term value. Buyers now look for design-led layouts, wellness-oriented amenities, and quality finishes that stand the test of time. They are no longer choosing purely based on price or prestige, but on a balance of lifestyle, quality, and value.
For Antic, this is where the future of Dubai’s property market is heading. “The next phase of growth will not be defined by scale alone,” he says. “It will be about creating communities that endure, where design and quality shape smart living. Our role is to bring Swiss expertise into dialogue with Dubai’s ambition.”
As Dubai refines its vision for the coming decades, its property market is shifting towards models that combine accessibility with high standards. Developers such as DHG Properties are positioning themselves within this middle ground, offering residences that are premium yet broadly attainable. In doing so, they are helping to shape a city where liveability remains at the forefront of growth.
– In association with DHG Properties
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox