World’s first Mercedes-Benz branded city to come up in Dubai worth Dh30b

Binghatti Developers, Mercedes-Benz to develop the master-planned project

Last updated:
Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
2 MIN READ
The development, named Mercedes-Benz Places – Binghatti City, will be located in the Meydan area.
Dubai: Binghatti Developers and Mercedes-Benz have announced plans to develop the world’s first Mercedes-Benz branded city in Dubai, a master-planned project with a total investment value of Dh30 billion.

The development, named Mercedes-Benz Places – Binghatti City, will be located in the Meydan area and will span more than 10 million square feet. The project marks the second branded residential collaboration between Binghatti and the luxury automotive brand, following the earlier launch of Mercedes-Benz Places Dubai.

The announcement also represents a milestone for Binghatti, as the project will be the first fully master-planned community in the developer’s history.

Designed as a multi-tower branded city, the master plan will integrate a collection of Mercedes-Benz branded residential towers within a single urban ecosystem. The development will combine residential, retail, leisure and community elements, with design guided by Mercedes-Benz’s “Sensual Purity” philosophy.

Self-contained city

According to the developers, Mercedes-Benz Places – Binghatti City is intended to function as a self-contained urban destination. Planned features include luxury residences, retail boulevards, cultural and leisure areas, parks and green corridors, mobility hubs, wellness and sports facilities, and dining and entertainment spaces.

The agreement was formalised during a signing ceremony at the Mercedes-Benz Museum in Stuttgart, Germany, between Binghatti Chairman Muhammad Binghatti and Mathias Geisen, Member of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz Group AG responsible for Marketing and Sales.

Muhammad Binghatti said the project reflects a shared focus on design, innovation and long-term urban development, adding that the branded city aims to create a fully integrated living environment within Dubai.

Mathias Geisen said the development extends Mercedes-Benz’s branded real estate strategy by translating the brand’s values into a residential and urban setting.

The project is scheduled for its official launch on January 14, 2026.

Justin Varghese
Justin VargheseYour Money Editor
Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience.
