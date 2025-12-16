World’s first Mercedes-Benz branded city to come up in Dubai worth Dh30b

Designed as a multi-tower branded city, the master plan will integrate a collection of Mercedes-Benz branded residential towers within a single urban ecosystem. The development will combine residential, retail, leisure and community elements, with design guided by Mercedes-Benz’s “Sensual Purity” philosophy.

The announcement also represents a milestone for Binghatti, as the project will be the first fully master-planned community in the developer’s history.

The development, named Mercedes-Benz Places – Binghatti City, will be located in the Meydan area and will span more than 10 million square feet. The project marks the second branded residential collaboration between Binghatti and the luxury automotive brand, following the earlier launch of Mercedes-Benz Places Dubai.

The agreement was formalised during a signing ceremony at the Mercedes-Benz Museum in Stuttgart, Germany, between Binghatti Chairman Muhammad Binghatti and Mathias Geisen, Member of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz Group AG responsible for Marketing and Sales.

According to the developers, Mercedes-Benz Places – Binghatti City is intended to function as a self-contained urban destination. Planned features include luxury residences, retail boulevards, cultural and leisure areas, parks and green corridors, mobility hubs, wellness and sports facilities, and dining and entertainment spaces.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.