Cold Moon 2025 in UAE rises over Dubai’s Meydan Racecourse after hide and seek with clouds

Astronomy enthusiasts capture year's final supermoon alongside world-class horse racing
Dubai: The Cold Moon of 2025 rose majestically over Meydan Racecourse on Friday, delivering on the promise of an unprecedented spectacle where the year's final supermoon merged with thundering thoroughbreds in a signature Dubai moment.
After initial cloud cover created a playful hide-and-seek dynamic throughout the evening, the supermoon broke through repeatedly in striking displays of celestial drama, appearing initially with a distinctive orangish glow that captivated hundreds of spectators gathered at the Paddock Garden.
The warm golden hue, characteristic of moonrise during early winter, gradually transformed to brilliant white as the lunar giant climbed higher above the iconic grandstand.
For the first time ever in the UAE, audiences witnessed world-class horse racing and a supermoon on the same night and at the same iconic venue, creating photographic opportunities that astronomy enthusiasts and racing fans alike eagerly captured.
"It has been playing hide and seek with the clouds," said Khadijah Hasan Ahmed, Operations Manager at Dubai Astronomy Group.
"Every time the moon comes out from behind the clouds, people immediately line up at the telescopes. Everyone's trying to see it. We even have kids' telescopes, shoulder telescopes, and all the kids are lined up as well. Everyone's enjoying it so much."
Some of the attendees discovered the celestial spectacle only after arriving at the racecourse. "A lot of people here didn't even know this was happening, but when they saw the live stream on the massive screens on the racecourse, they just rushed towards the telescopes," Khadijah explained.
"People are very excited. They watch the racing, then come back to see through the telescope, back and forth,” she added.
Dubai resident Isha was among those enjoying the Cold Moon’s view from the racecourse.
"It is my second time seeing the supermoon with Dubai Astronomy Group. I really like how they organized this one within the Dubai Racing Carnival. It is a different environment. It's my first time being to the races, so not only seeing the supermoon but also seeing the races was quite nice. The weather is quite nice, just a bit cloudy, but other than that, it's great."
The Cold Moon, so named by ancient cultures to mark winter's coldest period in the Northern Hemisphere, is the third and final supermoon of 2025 following the Hunter's Supermoon on October 7 and the Beaver Supermoon on November 15.
A supermoon appears up to 14 per cent larger and 30 per cent brighter than a typical full moon due to its closest orbital approach to Earth.
The unprecedented partnership between Dubai Astronomy Group and Dubai Racing Club transformed the Paddock Garden into a fusion venue where sport and science converged.
The evening formed part of the 2025-26 Dubai Racing Carnival, which launched on November 7 and runs through March 2026. This season has attracted over 300 horses from 19 countries, cementing Dubai's position as a global horseracing hub.
Beyond Meydan, the supermoon remained visible amidst the clouds across the UAE from beaches, desert areas, waterfronts and balconies.
