Al Ain traffic eased as new four-way junction and 900m tunnel cut travel times

The redevelopment focused on transforming the existing four-way roundabout into a more efficient, traffic light-controlled intersection. The most significant part of the construction involved building a 900-meter tunnel with three lanes in each direction. This tunnel allows traffic to flow beneath Hazza bin Sultan, a critical thoroughfare that links the northern and southern areas of the town center.

Dubai : The Zakher Intersection in the Al Ain Region has officially opened following a substantial upgrade, marking a key achievement in the local government's ongoing efforts to improve infrastructure. The Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) announced the completion of the Dh185 million project, which is expected to significantly reduce travel times and enhance road safety for thousands of drivers.

'The new intersection reflects our commitment to developing world-class infrastructure across Al Ain Region,' said Abdulla Hamdan Al Amery, Executive Director of Al Ain Infrastructure Sector at Al Ain City Municipality. 'It's a key part of our broader efforts to ensure the region’s road network remains robust, efficient, and capable of supporting our residents and visitors.'

The project took 22 months to complete and is part of a wider strategy aimed at improving mobility and traffic flow across Al Ain. This proactive approach is designed to meet the increasing demands of a rapidly growing population in the region.

This major artery connects Falaj Hazza to the east with Zakher to the west, while also linking the Hazza bin Sultan roundabout in the north to the Shiab Alashkhar roundabout in the south. The changes have already led to shorter commutes for drivers traveling north from neighbourhoods including Zakher, Shiab Alashkhar, Shiab AlWatah, and Ain Alfaydah.

Christian Borbon Senior Web Editor

