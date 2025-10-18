The 1.1 km bridge has four lanes each way with upper lighting installed
Ajman: The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure on Saturday partially opened the Al Hamidiya Bridge on Sheikh Zayed Road as part of ongoing efforts to expand the emirate’s road network and improve traffic efficiency.
The 1.1-kilometer bridge features four lanes in each direction with fully installed upper lighting systems. Work continues on lower intersections, sidewalks, parking areas, and stormwater drainage systems.
The project also includes a connecting road linking Sheikh Zayed Road with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, along with a bridge extension along the latter. All remaining work is scheduled for completion by the end of this year.
Once fully operational, the bridge is expected to reduce travel time by up to 60 per cent along Sheikh Zayed Road, easing congestion and improving traffic flow toward key residential and service areas such as Al Hamidiyah, Al Rashidiya, and surrounding neighborhoods.
The project will also enhance access to major facilities, including Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Hospital, currently under construction, and the Zayed Education Complex in Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed City, reinforcing Ajman’s role in the UAE’s wider infrastructure modernization drive.
Implemented under the UAE President’s initiatives, the project is part of a comprehensive national plan for sustainable infrastructure development, supporting Ajman’s rapid urban growth, boosting connectivity, and improving overall quality of life.
The partial opening was announced during an official visit attended by Eng. Mohammed Ibrahim Al Mansouri, Undersecretary of the Ministry, and Abdulrahman Al Nuaimi, Director General of the Ajman Municipality and Planning Department, along with senior officials from both entities.
