Ras Al Khaimah launches major road expansion to ease congestion, boost connectivity

Ras Al Khaimah has unveiled plans for a massive infrastructure project to expand and upgrade Sheikh Mohammed bin Salem Road (E11), a key coastal artery running from Al Hamra Roundabout to its intersection with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road (E311).
The project, carried out by the Public Services Department, is part of the emirate’s long-term strategy to strengthen its road network, ease traffic, and support economic growth. A comprehensive traffic diversion plan will be implemented to maintain smooth mobility during construction works.
In its first phase, the 11.5-kilometre development will widen the highway from two to four dual lanes, introduce parallel service roads, upgrade junctions, install advanced traffic management systems, and improve networks for rainwater drainage, irrigation, power, water, and telecommunications. It will also incorporate a new intelligent transport system (ITS).
A second phase will add four bridges, underpasses, and parking facilities to serve commercial activity at key points, including the Dolphin Junction, the E11–E311 intersection, Al Hamra underpass, and Mina Al Arab underpass.
“The road expansion project reflects Ras Al Khaimah’s strategic direction toward developing a smart, sustainable road network that strengthens regional connectivity and keeps pace with the emirate’s urban and economic growth,” said Eng. Khalid Fadel Al Ali, director general of the department. “It will improve traffic flow and ensure easier access for residents, visitors, and businesses alike.”
The first phase is expected to take 24 months, while the second phase will span 21 months. The project would significantly increase the road’s capacity, cut congestion, reduce travel times, and enhance road safety, while supporting investment and stimulating commercial activity through improved access to nearby residential, business, and industrial zones.
Al Ali emphasised that the department is committed to the highest quality standards while minimising the project’s impact on local communities and businesses. Regular communication and traffic updates will keep the public informed throughout the works.
The department urged residents and shop owners to cooperate with traffic guidelines during the construction period, underscoring its commitment to limiting any disruptions to daily life and commercial activity.
