Dubai police urge motorists to drive cautiously near Global Village
Dubai Police have issued a traffic advisory for motorists following an accident on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, opposite Global Village, heading towards Dubai.
Drivers are advised to reduce speed, maintain safe distances, and follow police instructions to ensure smooth traffic flow.
Authorities also reminded commuters to respect pedestrians’ rights: stop at designated crossings and avoid overtaking near crosswalks or when passengers are exiting vehicles.
Motorists are encouraged to use alternative routes where possible and allow extra travel time until traffic conditions improve.
