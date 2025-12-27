GOLD/FOREX
Dubai traffic alert: Accident on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road near Global Village

Dubai police urge motorists to drive cautiously near Global Village

Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
Accident near Global Village: Dubai police urge caution
Dubai Police have issued a traffic advisory for motorists following an accident on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, opposite Global Village, heading towards Dubai.

Authorities urge caution

Drivers are advised to reduce speed, maintain safe distances, and follow police instructions to ensure smooth traffic flow.

Authorities also reminded commuters to respect pedestrians’ rights: stop at designated crossings and avoid overtaking near crosswalks or when passengers are exiting vehicles.

Plan ahead

Motorists are encouraged to use alternative routes where possible and allow extra travel time until traffic conditions improve.

