Dubai police warns of accident on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road

Be cautious on the road, say authorities

Last updated:
Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
1 MIN READ
Shutterstock

Dubai Police issued a warning for drivers in Dubai headed towards Sharjah.

On its X handle, it said: "An accident is causing a traffic disruption on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road opposite City Centre Mirdif, heading towards Sharjah. Please exercise caution."

Karishma H. Nandkeolyar
Karishma H. NandkeolyarAssistant Online Editor
