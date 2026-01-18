GOLD/FOREX
UAE traffic alert: Accident on Dubai airport road towards Sharjah, motorists urged caution

Traffic disruption causing significant delays, Dubai Police say

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
1 MIN READ
Police report delays on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road near Dubai International Airport.
Dubai Police have issued a traffic alert following an accident on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, opposite Dubai International Airport, heading towards Sharjah on Sunday evening.

The incident is causing significant congestion, with delays reported along the route, police said.

Police urge caution

Through their official social media channels, Dubai Police warned: “Accident is causing a traffic disruption on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road opposite Dubai International Airport, heading towards Sharjah. Please exercise caution.”

Motorists are advised to drive carefully, remain vigilant, and plan alternative routes where possible to avoid further delays.

