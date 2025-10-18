Dubai Police, Parkin team up to create smart, integrated traffic and parking system

He explained that the integration will enable real-time, secure data sharing between Dubai Police’s traffic systems and Parkin’s smart parking and payment platforms. This will enhance traffic planning, improve flow, and support faster, data-driven decision-making.

The MoU was signed during Gitex Global 2025 at the Dubai World Trade Centre by Brigadier Issam Ibrahim Al Awar, Acting Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, and Engineer Mohamed Abdullah Al Ali, CEO of Parkin, in the presence of senior officials from both sides.

Dubai: Dubai Police has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Parkin PJSC , Dubai’s largest public parking operator, to integrate their digital systems and enhance the city’s traffic and parking management. The agreement aims to achieve seamless data exchange, improve efficiency, and deliver smarter public services.

“We’re proud to partner with Dubai Police on this important initiative. Together, we aim to make parking and traffic management smarter, safer, and more efficient. This reflects Parkin’s commitment to innovation and Dubai’s vision of becoming one of the world’s smartest and most sustainable cities,” he said.

The system will also help identify vehicles with outstanding fines, seizure orders, or criminal links when they use Parkin facilities, allowing Dubai Police to act swiftly. “This project is a major step forward for road safety in Dubai,” Brigadier Al Awar said. “It will strengthen monitoring, ensure compliance, and reduce cases of unpaid fines or unlicensed vehicles — contributing to a safer, happier city.”

