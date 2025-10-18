GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 32°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Transport

Dubai Police, Parkin team up to create smart, integrated traffic and parking system

Real-time data sharing to improve traffic flow, detect violations, and enhance road safety

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
The MoU was signed during Gitex Global 2025 at the Dubai World Trade Centre by Brigadier Issam Ibrahim Al Awar, Acting Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, and Engineer Mohamed Abdullah Al Ali, CEO of Parkin.
The MoU was signed during Gitex Global 2025 at the Dubai World Trade Centre by Brigadier Issam Ibrahim Al Awar, Acting Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, and Engineer Mohamed Abdullah Al Ali, CEO of Parkin.
@DubaiPoliceHQ/X

Dubai: Dubai Police has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Parkin PJSC, Dubai’s largest public parking operator, to integrate their digital systems and enhance the city’s traffic and parking management. The agreement aims to achieve seamless data exchange, improve efficiency, and deliver smarter public services.

The MoU was signed during Gitex Global 2025 at the Dubai World Trade Centre by Brigadier Issam Ibrahim Al Awar, Acting Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, and Engineer Mohamed Abdullah Al Ali, CEO of Parkin, in the presence of senior officials from both sides.

Smarter data, safer roads

Brigadier Al Awar said the partnership supports Dubai Police’s strategy, guided by Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, to strengthen cooperation with public and private sectors and advance Dubai’s digital transformation goals.

He explained that the integration will enable real-time, secure data sharing between Dubai Police’s traffic systems and Parkin’s smart parking and payment platforms. This will enhance traffic planning, improve flow, and support faster, data-driven decision-making.

The system will also help identify vehicles with outstanding fines, seizure orders, or criminal links when they use Parkin facilities, allowing Dubai Police to act swiftly. “This project is a major step forward for road safety in Dubai,” Brigadier Al Awar said. “It will strengthen monitoring, ensure compliance, and reduce cases of unpaid fines or unlicensed vehicles — contributing to a safer, happier city.”

Driving Dubai’s smart city vision

Engineer Mohamed Abdullah Al Ali, CEO of Parkin, said the collaboration marks a milestone in the city’s move toward smarter urban mobility.

“We’re proud to partner with Dubai Police on this important initiative. Together, we aim to make parking and traffic management smarter, safer, and more efficient. This reflects Parkin’s commitment to innovation and Dubai’s vision of becoming one of the world’s smartest and most sustainable cities,” he said.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, entertainment, and viral content, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
Show More
Related Topics:
ParkinDubaiDubai Police

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Pictured here are Avinash Babur, Founder & CEO of InsuranceMarket.ae and Eng. Mohamed Abdulla Al Ali, CEO of Parkin.

Parkin to add insurance to its smart parking platform

1m read
Parkin PJSC will also be responsible for issuing permits to individuals, enabling them to subscribe to public parking, utilise and operate it.

Dynamic parking prices ease Dubai traffic congestion

3m read
RTA will delegate to Parkin certain or all of its responsibilities related to public and private parking, as well as the issuance of relevant permits

Dubai: Parkin to add 5 multi-storey automated car parks

2m read
Traffic alert: Accident on SZR, police urge caution

Traffic alert: Accident on SZR, police urge caution

1m read