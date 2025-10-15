Parkin, Dubai Taxi partner to advance smart, sustainable mobility

Parkin, Dubai Taxi to expand EV charging, driver rest zones, data-led mobility services
Dubai: Parkin Company, provider of paid public parking facilities across Dubai, signed strategic agreement with Dubai Taxi Company PJSC (DTC) to strengthen sustainable urban mobility and enhance taxi operations across the emirate.
The partnership combines both companies’ expertise in parking management and transport services to deliver technology-driven, data-backed solutions that improve operational efficiency, driver welfare, and customer experience.
Under the agreement, Parkin will allocate dedicated taxi parking spaces in high-demand and congested areas, including venues that host major events and exhibitions. The company will also introduce designated rest areas within parking zones to support driver comfort and well-being.
To accelerate Dubai’s transition toward clean mobility, the partnership includes the installation of rapid electric vehicle (EV) chargers at key sites, enabling faster turnaround times for Dubai Taxi’s growing hybrid and electric fleet.
Beyond infrastructure, the agreement emphasizes data sharing and co-development of mobility solutions. Both companies will analyze traffic, parking, and charging demand patterns to optimize fleet distribution and improve response times.
The collaboration also creates opportunities for joint investment in smart mobility technologies, reinforcing Dubai’s vision of a connected, efficient, and sustainable transport ecosystem.
DTC will integrate Parkin’s Business Wallet to streamline parking payments across its fleet, simplifying financial operations and reducing administrative overhead.
Eng. Mohamed Abdulla Al Ali, CEO of Parkin, said the partnership underscores Parkin’s commitment to Dubai’s smart city and sustainability agenda.
“By partnering with Dubai Taxi Company, we are combining expertise in parking operations and mobility services to introduce integrated solutions that support the city’s growing demand for efficient, sustainable, and technology-enabled transport,” Al Ali said. “Together, we aim to set new benchmarks for customer experience, operational efficiency, and smart mobility in Dubai.”
Mansoor Rahma Alfalasi, CEO of Dubai Taxi Company, said the collaboration reflects DTC’s focus on innovation and sustainability.
“Integrating advanced parking and charging infrastructure with our expanding fleet operations enhances driver welfare, operational efficiency, and customer convenience,” Alfalasi said. “This partnership reinforces our commitment to supporting Dubai’s smart mobility and sustainability goals.”
The Parkin–Dubai Taxi partnership supports Dubai’s long-term objectives to build a connected, low-emission transport network, expand smart infrastructure, and improve urban livability through technology and collaboration between public and private sector leaders.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox