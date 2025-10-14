Dubai’s top paid public parking operator in deal with Toyota Tsusho Connected Middle East
Dubai: Parkin Company PJSC, Dubai’s largest paid public parking operator, has signed a partnership with Toyota Tsusho Connected Middle East (TTCME) to develop new smart mobility and parking solutions for Toyota and Lexus owners across Dubai.
The agreement was signed during GITEX Global 2025 by Eng. Mohamed Abdulla Al Ali, CEO of Parkin, and Tsuyoshi Adachi, President of TTCME.
Through this collaboration, the two companies will work together to make parking faster, easier, and more connected for drivers. The partnership will combine Parkin’s experience in smart parking with TTCME’s connected vehicle technologies, allowing cars to automatically locate, access, and pay for parking through integrated systems.
Eng. Mohamed Abdulla Al Ali said the partnership “supports Dubai’s vision of becoming a global smart city” and gives Toyota and Lexus drivers “a seamless, future-ready mobility experience.”
Tsuyoshi Adachi added that linking connected cars with digital parking services is “an important step toward creating a more sustainable and convenient smart city ecosystem.”
Parkin currently operates over 212,000 parking spaces across Dubai and handles more than 70 million parking transactions every six months. TTCME, part of the Toyota Group, manages the T-Connect platform for connected Toyota and Lexus vehicles in the Middle East, using real-time data to improve safety and convenience for drivers.
The partnership aims to introduce AI-driven parking features that will make Dubai’s roads and parking network smarter, safer, and more efficient for residents and visitors alike.
