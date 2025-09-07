Dubai’s Parkin to add 3,000 new parking spaces by year-end

Parkin’s portfolio now at nearly 211,500 spaces, up 6% from 200,400 a year earlier
Dubai: Dubai’s largest public parking operator, Parkin, is set to expand its footprint with thousands of new spaces by the end of the year, part of efforts to ease congestion and improve urban mobility across the emirate.
Chief Executive Mohamed Abdullah Al Ali told Emarat Al Youm that the company plans to roll out about 3,000 new parking slots before the close of 2025, alongside preparations to build four multi-storey car parks over the next two years.
The new facilities will adopt a unified design to reinforce Parkin’s identity and clearly signal their function as public parking structures.
By the end of the second quarter of this year, Parkin’s portfolio reached nearly 211,500 spaces, up 6 percent from 200,400 a year earlier. The growth was driven largely by the addition of new on-street and developer-linked private zones, Al Ali said.
Public parking alone saw an increase of 11,700 slots in the second quarter. Zone C, which covers on-street side parking, recorded the largest jump with 7,800 additional spaces, while Zone D, which includes open-lot parking, added 3,800 slots. Multi-storey car parks held steady at 3,200 spaces during the quarter.
Parkin recently introduced new paid parking areas in Al Jaddaf and also re-opened a renovated multi-storey car park in Dubai’s Al Rigga district in July, bringing back 440 spaces into circulation.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox