Dubai announces new paid parking zones in Al Jaddaf: Tariffs and timings explained

Dubai expands parking management to ease traffic and offer more convenience to motorists

Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
Signboards installed to clearly mark designated parking areas (file photo)
Ahmad Alotbi/Gulf News

Dubai: Parkin, Dubai’s public parking operator, has announced the introduction of new paid parking areas in Al Jaddaf, in line with the emirate’s peak and off-peak tariff system aimed at improving parking availability and traffic flow.

Revealed on August 31, the new designations include Zone 326C (on-street) and Zone 326D (off-street). Hourly charges will vary depending on peak and non-peak timings.

The move is part of Dubai’s broader efforts to streamline parking management across busy neighbourhoods and provide more convenient options for motorists.

Clear signboards have been installed to indicate the designated areas, the operator Parkin said on its social media handle.

Tariff 326D (Mon–Sat, 8am–10pm): Dh4 per hour in peak hours and Dh2 in non-peak, up to Dh20 for 24-hour parking.

  • Tariff 326C (Mon–Sat, 8am–10pm): Dh4 per hour in peak hours and Dh2 in non-peak, up to Dh16 for four hours.

Parking will continue to be free on Sundays and public holidays, giving residents and visitors added flexibility.


Parking subscriptions in Dubai

Alongside the new zones, Parkin offers a variety of subscriptions to help regular drivers save money, avoid fines, and better manage monthly costs. These cover roadside, plot, multistorey, and residential areas, all available via parkin.ae.

Starting subscription fees include:

  • Roadside & plot (Zones A–D): from Dh500/month

  • Plot-only (Zones B & D): from Dh250/month

  • Dubai Silicon Oasis (Zone H): from Dh1,400/3 months

  • Silicon Oasis Limited Area: from Dh1,000/3 months

  • Dubai Hills: from Dh500/month

  • Wasl real estate zones (Karama, Al Qusais, Al Kifaf): from Dh300/month

  • Students & education staff: from Dh100/month (with up to 80% discount)

  • Multistorey parking (prime locations): from Dh735/month

Most permits are linked to one vehicle, with some multistorey plans allowing multiple registrations, though only one vehicle may park at a time.

