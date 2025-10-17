GOLD/FOREX
Parkin to add insurance to its smart parking platform

Partnership with InsuranceMarket.ae to bring parking and insurance into one digital space

Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
Pictured here are Avinash Babur, Founder & CEO of InsuranceMarket.ae and Eng. Mohamed Abdulla Al Ali, CEO of Parkin.
Dubai: Dubai motorists could soon access car insurance directly through Parkin’s digital platform, following a new partnership between the city’s largest public parking operator and InsuranceMarket.ae. The agreement, announced at Gitex Global 2025, marks a major expansion of Parkin’s services beyond parking and payments, integrating insurance as a new value-added feature for users.

The collaboration reflects Parkin’s ambition to build a connected mobility ecosystem that brings everyday driving services under one platform. Through the tie-up, users will eventually be able to view, compare, or renew insurance policies while managing parking and digital payments.

For drivers, the change could mean less time navigating multiple apps for different services. InsuranceMarket.ae’s integration will allow motorists to access protection services from the same platform they already use for parking.

The collaboration highlights Dubai’s broader vision to connect public and private digital systems for smoother daily interactions. By blending parking, payments, and insurance into one app, Parkin is moving closer to becoming a single point of access for motorists navigating the city.

Parkin said the partnership will focus on developing integrated, customer-centric offerings that enhance safety, convenience, and accessibility for drivers across the UAE. The companies will also work on joint campaigns promoting the benefits of digital transformation in mobility and insurance.

