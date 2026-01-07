From F1 to startups: Big names confirmed for Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival 2026

Sebastian Vettel, four-time Formula One World Champion, who is expected to discuss his career and work related to environmental and social initiatives.

Ghanim Al Muftah, entrepreneur and disability rights advocate, known internationally following his appearance at the opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

Heather Hasson, co-founder of medical apparel company FIGS, who led the company through its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange.

Shahzad Younas, founder and CEO of dating app Muzz, sharing his transition from investment banking to technology entrepreneurship.

Hamad Al Hajri, co-founder and CEO of Qatar-based super app Snoonu, discussing startup development and AI-driven products.

Vadim Fedotov, founder of personalised nutrition company Bioniq, which operates across multiple international markets.

Amna Al Qubaisi, the first Emirati woman to compete in international single-seater racing.

Souad Al Serkal, founder and CEO of CommCation Consultancy, with experience across public relations, government affairs and leadership communications.

Tom Hale, CEO of wearable health technology company ŌURA.

Ahmed Al Rawi, founder of foodtech platform Calo, focusing on personalised nutrition models.

Simran Kaur, founder of Girls That Invest (now known as Friends That Invest), a global platform focused on making finance education more accessible to young people, particularly women.