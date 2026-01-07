From F1 to startups: Big names confirmed for Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival 2026

More than 300 global speakers from tech, business and sports confirmed for January event
The Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival (SEF) has announced the first group of speakers for its ninth edition, with more than 300 local, regional and international participants expected to take part in the two-day event.
SEF 2026 will take place from January 31 to February 1 at Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park (SPARK). Organised by the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center (Sheraa), the festival will bring together founders, executives, investors, creatives and professionals to discuss business creation, scaling, leadership, workplace wellbeing and emerging technologies.
According to organisers, the programme will feature speakers from sectors including technology, foodtech, sports, healthcare, finance and consumer services. Sessions will focus on practical business lessons, founder journeys, operational strategies and the impact of new technologies on companies and work culture.
Among the speakers announced:
Sebastian Vettel, four-time Formula One World Champion, who is expected to discuss his career and work related to environmental and social initiatives.
Ghanim Al Muftah, entrepreneur and disability rights advocate, known internationally following his appearance at the opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.
Heather Hasson, co-founder of medical apparel company FIGS, who led the company through its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange.
Shahzad Younas, founder and CEO of dating app Muzz, sharing his transition from investment banking to technology entrepreneurship.
Hamad Al Hajri, co-founder and CEO of Qatar-based super app Snoonu, discussing startup development and AI-driven products.
Vadim Fedotov, founder of personalised nutrition company Bioniq, which operates across multiple international markets.
Amna Al Qubaisi, the first Emirati woman to compete in international single-seater racing.
Souad Al Serkal, founder and CEO of CommCation Consultancy, with experience across public relations, government affairs and leadership communications.
Tom Hale, CEO of wearable health technology company ŌURA.
Ahmed Al Rawi, founder of foodtech platform Calo, focusing on personalised nutrition models.
Simran Kaur, founder of Girls That Invest (now known as Friends That Invest), a global platform focused on making finance education more accessible to young people, particularly women.
Kareem Esmail, founder and CEO of Mental Health Hub for Learning and Development, who will address workplace mental health and employee wellbeing.
Organisers expect around 14,000 attendees, including startups, professionals and students. Further speakers are expected to be announced ahead of the event.
