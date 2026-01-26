Creativity is the new measure of economic progress

Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival turns culture, collaboration into economic advantage
Governments around the world are rethinking how economies grow as markets evolve faster than traditional policy cycles can respond. Models built on scale and efficiency alone are no longer sufficient. In this shifting landscape, one insight has become increasingly clear: Creative industries are no longer confined to a niche sector, rather they are engines for global economic growth and development.
Research shows that strong cultural and creative ecosystems are closely linked to higher levels of innovation, stronger export performance, and enhanced national soft power. According to recent figures discussed at the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development in October 2025 in Geneva, the creative economy in more than 55 countries studied by UNCTAD accounts for over 6% of global gross value added.
Sharjah’s approach to creativity has been recognised internationally. The emirate was named a UNESCO Creative City, joining a global network of cities selected for placing creativity and the creative economy at the centre of their development strategies. This designation reflects a philosophy Sharjah has pursued for years: culture is not an accessory to development, but a pillar of it.
Leading this creativity-based approach to economic progress is Sharjah Entrepreneurship Centre (Sheraa). The Sheraa 2030 Strategy affirms innovation as the catalyst of Sharjah’s sustained development in the coming phase, and identifies entrepreneurs as the primary drivers of creative new industries. By aligning strategy with capital and talent, we will ensure founders have the resources and guidance to stay ahead in a fast-changing marketplace where creativity in delivering services and agility in adapting to change is essential in securing a competitive edge.
In this environment, creative thinking is no longer a “nice to have” skill. It sits at the top tier of global demand, alongside analytical and technical expertise. Economies that succeed are those that create the conditions for these capabilities to intersect, through education, experimentation, collaboration, and access to opportunity.
This is where Sharjah’s long-term strategy comes into focus, and where the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival (SEF) serves as a practical expression of that vision. SEF has evolved into one of the region’s most influential platforms for creativity-driven entrepreneurship, functioning as a temporary micro-economy where ideas, talent, and capital converge.
What distinguishes SEF is not its scale, but its structure. The festival is designed around interconnected zones, from Startup Town and the Creative Zone to Impact, and Made in Sharjah, allowing founders, creatives, technologists, investors, and policymakers to interact organically. Within this environment, creative thinking becomes a commercial opportunity, and collaboration becomes a pathway to growth.
SEF has become a space where young founders and creators gain access to networks, mentorship, and markets that might otherwise remain out of reach. Its 2026 theme, “Where We Belong,” captures this philosophy.
Through its previous eight editions, the festival has hosted more than 1,100 global speakers, presented over 400 startups showcasing innovation, facilitated more than 250 exclusive investor meetings, and held over 300 activities and experiences.
Sara Abdelaziz Al Nuaimi is CEO of Sheraa
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox