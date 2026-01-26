Creativity is the new measure of economic progress

Leading this creativity-based approach to economic progress is Sharjah Entrepreneurship Centre (Sheraa). The Sheraa 2030 Strategy affirms innovation as the catalyst of Sharjah’s sustained development in the coming phase, and identifies entrepreneurs as the primary drivers of creative new industries. By aligning strategy with capital and talent, we will ensure founders have the resources and guidance to stay ahead in a fast-changing marketplace where creativity in delivering services and agility in adapting to change is essential in securing a competitive edge.