Limited-time licence to be offered during Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival 2026
Sharjah has announced the launch of a new commercial licence priced from Dh1,000, aimed at supporting aspiring entrepreneurs and start-ups, as part of the upcoming Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival 2026.
The initiative will be unveiled during the festival’s ninth edition, scheduled to take place on January 31 and February 1, 2026, at the Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park. The licence, titled Business Establishment, will be introduced for the first time during the current edition of the festival and will be available exclusively throughout the event.
The licence targets emerging companies that meet specific criteria, including operating as start-ups and belonging to one of six priority sectors: sustainability, creative industries, education technology, advanced manufacturing, health technology and transport.
The initiative forms part of Sharjah’s broader efforts to encourage entrepreneurship, lower entry barriers for new businesses and strengthen the emirate’s innovation-driven economy.
