GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 25°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

Sharjah launches Dh1,000 commercial licence for new entrepreneurs at business festival

Limited-time licence to be offered during Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival 2026

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Sharjah launches Dh1,000 commercial licence for new entrepreneurs at business festival
Supplied

Sharjah has announced the launch of a new commercial licence priced from Dh1,000, aimed at supporting aspiring entrepreneurs and start-ups, as part of the upcoming Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival 2026.

The initiative will be unveiled during the festival’s ninth edition, scheduled to take place on January 31 and February 1, 2026, at the Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park. The licence, titled Business Establishment, will be introduced for the first time during the current edition of the festival and will be available exclusively throughout the event.

The licence targets emerging companies that meet specific criteria, including operating as start-ups and belonging to one of six priority sectors: sustainability, creative industries, education technology, advanced manufacturing, health technology and transport.

The initiative forms part of Sharjah’s broader efforts to encourage entrepreneurship, lower entry barriers for new businesses and strengthen the emirate’s innovation-driven economy.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Rajani Nalla, Founder & CEO of Trusity, at The GESS Education Awards.

How Trusity build 21st century skills in young learners

2h ago2m read
Guests interact with exhibitors at Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival at the Sharjah Research Technology and Innovation Park, in this file photo.

Creativity is the new measure of economic progress

2m read
Clockwise from left: Sebastian Vettel, Heather Hasson, Shahzad Younas, Amna Al Qubaisi, Vadim Fedotov and Hamad Al Hajri.

From F1 to startups: Speakers revealed for SEF 2026

2m read
Sharjah Academy for Astronomy, Space Sciences and Technology (SAASST) at the University of Sharjah

Sharjah Sat-2 testing: Final phase in Netherlands

2m read