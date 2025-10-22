UAE to train 1,000 Emirati family entrepreneurs

Initiative is part of the national campaign 'Emirates: The Startup Capital of the World'
As part of ‘The Emirates: The Startup Capital of the World’ campaign launched by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the Ministry of Economy and Tourism and the Ministry of Community Empowerment have announced the launch of an initiative to train and qualify 1,000 entrepreneurs from Emirati families across the country in the fields of entrepreneurship, business establishment, and project management.
The initiative includes a development program, implemented in collaboration with the New Economy Academy and in strategic partnership with the National CSR Fund – Majra.
The announcement was made during a meeting held today in Dubai, attended by Abdullah Ahmed Al Saleh, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Economy and Tourism; Aisha Ahmed Yousef, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Community Empowerment; Sara Shaw, CEO of Majra – the National CSR Fund; and Dr. Laila Faridoon, CEO of the New Economy Academy.
Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism, said: “The ‘Entrepreneurs from Emirati Families’ initiative aligns with the national efforts under ‘The Emirates: The Startup Capital of the World’ campaign, embodying a collaborative approach to enhance the country’s entrepreneurial and SME ecosystem.”
The initiative aims to train and qualify 1,000 entrepreneurs from Emirati families across the UAE, strengthening their practical skills and capabilities in entrepreneurship and local production. It seeks to provide professional training and capacity-building opportunities that enable participants to develop products aligned with market quality and competitiveness standards.
In addition, the program encourages Emirati family entrepreneurs to establish ventures within the new economy, supporting income sustainability and self-sufficiency. Over five years, around 200 families will be trained annually, with participants receiving technical support, as well as business development and marketing guidance, to ensure the continuity and long-term growth of their projects.
Abdullah Al Saleh, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Economy and Tourism, stated: “We are launching the ‘Entrepreneurs from Emirati Families’ initiative to provide specialized training and empower participants to enter the market with confidence and strong capabilities. This initiative will help expand their presence, strengthen the culture of self-reliance, and promote sustainable local production.”
Aisha Ahmed Yousef, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Community Empowerment, stated that supporting entrepreneurs from Emirati families and encouraging them to establish and launch their own businesses is among the Ministry’s top priorities.
The initiative, she explained, seeks to encourage and harness national talents and capabilities, supporting them in developing and expanding their projects to become distinctive brands in the entrepreneurial landscape.
For her part, Sara Shaw, CEO of Majra, stated: “We at Majra are delighted to contribute to this pioneering national initiative aimed at training and qualifying 1,000 entrepreneurs from Emirati families.”
Dr. Laila Faridoon, CEO of the New Economy Academy, stated: “Our partnership with the initiative to train 1,000 entrepreneurs from Emirati families stems from this conviction to instill an entrepreneurial mindset and culture among all members of society.”
The number of entrepreneurs from Emirati families in the UAE witnessed a significant increase in 2024, reaching 3,307 with an annual growth of 4.5 per cent — equivalent to the addition of 141 new family entrepreneurs compared to that of 2023, when the figure stood at 3,166. This growth reflects the effectiveness of national initiatives and programs dedicated to supporting this vital sector and enhancing its contribution to the national economy.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox