Explained: What is UAE’s ‘Startup Capital of the World’ campaign

Landmark initiative aims to create 30,000 jobs, position UAE as the global hub for SMEs
Dubai: The UAE has unveiled an ambitious national campaign titled “The UAE: The Startup Capital of the World”, a landmark initiative launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.
The campaign, announced by the Ministry of Economy and Tourism, is designed to strengthen the country’s position as a global destination for entrepreneurship while empowering Emirati youth to lead the nation’s next economic growth phase.
At its core, the campaign provides a nationwide platform to train, mentor, and support Emirati entrepreneurs through a network of more than 50 incubators, accelerators, and strategic partners from both the public and private sectors. It focuses on fostering a culture of innovation, accelerating SME growth, and diversifying the national economy beyond oil.
Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) already play a crucial role in the UAE, accounting for 95% of active businesses and contributing over 63% of non-oil GDP. The campaign seeks to expand this contribution while inspiring young Emiratis to establish their own ventures and participate in the UAE’s transformation into a knowledge-driven economy.
The Ministry of Economy and Tourism, in collaboration with the UAE Government Media Office and the UAE Entrepreneurship Council, has announced a series of programmes to drive the campaign’s goals:
StartupEmirates.ae Platform: A new digital hub offering mentorship, networking, shared workspaces, and cross-border partnerships. It aims to attract 10,000 entrepreneurs and generate 30,000 jobs by 2030.
Entrepreneurship Programme: Training 10,000 Emiratis through beginner and advanced tracks covering everything from business set-up to global expansion.
Specialised Training Schemes:
500 Emiratis to be licensed as certified tax agents in collaboration with the Federal Tax Authority.
500 Emiratis to be trained and certified as construction project managers.
250 Emiratis supported in launching their own real estate companies.
Content creator initiative: Training 50 Emiratis to develop specialised content in economics and entrepreneurship.
Youth & graduate business expos: Platforms for school and university students to showcase entrepreneurial projects and connect with investors.
Federal procurement access: Opening up government tenders to start-ups and simplifying procedures to give national entrepreneurs greater participation in public contracts.
The campaign builds on the UAE’s strong global reputation in entrepreneurship. The country has ranked first worldwide in the Global Entrepreneurship Monitor (GEM) report for four consecutive years and leads in 11 of 13 indicators among high-income economies. Out of seven Arab unicorns, five originated in the UAE, further cementing its role as a launch pad for billion-dollar ventures.
By investing in entrepreneurial training and supportive infrastructure, the UAE hopes to empower Emirati youth with the skills and confidence to start businesses, boost non-oil GDP by strengthening the SME sector, and create high-quality jobs in emerging industries. It also aims at enhancing global competitiveness by attracting investors, innovators, and start-ups to the UAE’s business-friendly environment.
Sheikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum said the campaign is a national call to action. “The campaign brings together more than 50 entities from both the public and private sectors, with the aim of training and nurturing 10,000 Emirati entrepreneurs, creating thousands of economic opportunities, and raising community awareness on the importance of leveraging the economic momentum the country is witnessing.”
Minister of Economy and Tourism Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri added that the initiative represents “a comprehensive national vision to build a globally competitive economy driven by innovation, youth empowerment, and entrepreneurship.”
With robust digital services, 100% foreign ownership in most sectors, and world-class infrastructure, the UAE already offers one of the fastest and most attractive environments to launch businesses. This campaign amplifies those advantages by creating a direct pathway for Emirati youth and global talent alike to participate in the nation’s economic future.
In short, “The UAE: The Startup Capital of the World” campaign is not just a slogan, it is a strategic roadmap to secure the country’s place as the global hub where ideas transform into enterprises and entrepreneurs shape the economy of tomorrow.
