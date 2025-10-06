UAE launches national training drive to aid Emirati entrepreneurs, tax experts

Two new programmes aim to train over 10,000 Emiratis in business and finance skills
Dubai: The UAE has unveiled two large-scale national training initiatives designed to empower Emirati talent in entrepreneurship and taxation.
The moves fall under ‘The Emirates: The Startup Capital of the World’ campaign — launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.
The Entrepreneurship Programme, announced by the Ministry of Economy and Tourism, the New Economy Academy, and Ignyte — the digital startup and SME ecosystem platform by Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) — will train 10,000 Emiratis in launching and scaling new ventures.
Alongside this, the Federal Tax Authority (FTA) and the New Economy Academy have introduced the Emirati Tax Agent Programme, aiming to certify 500 Emirati tax agents within three years.
Both initiatives form a core part of the UAE’s plan to strengthen its position as a global hub for entrepreneurship, innovation, and business excellence.
Announced at a press conference in Dubai attended by Abdulla Ahmed Al Saleh, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Economy and Tourism; His Excellency Arif Amiri, CEO of DIFC Authority; and Dr. Laila Faridoon, CEO of the New Economy Academy, the Entrepreneurship Programme is structured around two learning tracks:
Essentials of Entrepreneurship – a three-day course combining online and in-person sessions from 16–18 November.
Complete Entrepreneurship Masterclass – a six-day intensive programme running from 8–15 December, designed for participants ready to build scalable businesses.
Both tracks cover key skills including business model development, financial planning, marketing, legal frameworks, and pitching to investors. Graduates receive certification from the New Economy Academy.
Abdulla Ahmed Al Saleh said the initiative supports the UAE’s long-term vision to be “the world’s capital of entrepreneurship and innovation.” He added that training 10,000 Emiratis in entrepreneurial skills will “empower national talent to launch high-impact ventures that diversify the UAE economy.”
Arif Amiri highlighted the programme’s role in building confidence among Emirati youth: “Attracting 10,000 participants to the Ignyte platform underscores our commitment to building a generation of entrepreneurs capable of driving transformation in line with the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33).”
Dr. Laila Faridoon noted that the programme aims to “equip Emirati youth with the tools and skills needed to turn ideas into viable projects, strengthening the UAE’s reputation as a global destination for entrepreneurs.”
Also launched under the same national campaign, the Emirati Tax Agent Programme will certify 500 Emirati tax agents through two accredited diploma courses — the Diploma in Value Added Tax (VAT) and the Diploma in Corporate Tax.
The VAT diploma runs for six days and covers registration, filing, invoicing, and accounting procedures. The Corporate Tax diploma runs for eleven days and focuses on company registration, compliance, and real-world case studies.
Speaking at the launch, Khalid Ali Al Bustani, Director-General of the Federal Tax Authority, said: “The Emirati Tax Agent Programme is a significant addition to the UAE’s tax system and a direct boost to investor confidence. It equips Emiratis with the skills needed to offer tax consultations at a global standard.”
Dr. Laila Faridoon said the collaboration with the FTA supports the UAE’s broader economic goals: “Our aim is to create a generation of Emirati tax professionals who can lead the industry, strengthen the national workforce, and reinforce the UAE’s position as a global centre for business and investment.”
