UAE launches national training drive to aid Emirati entrepreneurs, tax experts

Alongside this, the Federal Tax Authority (FTA) and the New Economy Academy have introduced the Emirati Tax Agent Programme, aiming to certify 500 Emirati tax agents within three years.

The Entrepreneurship Programme, announced by the Ministry of Economy and Tourism, the New Economy Academy, and Ignyte — the digital startup and SME ecosystem platform by Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) — will train 10,000 Emiratis in launching and scaling new ventures.

The moves fall under ‘The Emirates: The Startup Capital of the World’ campaign — launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Dr. Laila Faridoon noted that the programme aims to “equip Emirati youth with the tools and skills needed to turn ideas into viable projects, strengthening the UAE’s reputation as a global destination for entrepreneurs.”

Arif Amiri highlighted the programme’s role in building confidence among Emirati youth: “Attracting 10,000 participants to the Ignyte platform underscores our commitment to building a generation of entrepreneurs capable of driving transformation in line with the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33).”

Abdulla Ahmed Al Saleh said the initiative supports the UAE’s long-term vision to be “the world’s capital of entrepreneurship and innovation.” He added that training 10,000 Emiratis in entrepreneurial skills will “empower national talent to launch high-impact ventures that diversify the UAE economy.”

Announced at a press conference in Dubai attended by Abdulla Ahmed Al Saleh, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Economy and Tourism; His Excellency Arif Amiri, CEO of DIFC Authority; and Dr. Laila Faridoon, CEO of the New Economy Academy, the Entrepreneurship Programme is structured around two learning tracks:

Dr. Laila Faridoon said the collaboration with the FTA supports the UAE’s broader economic goals: “Our aim is to create a generation of Emirati tax professionals who can lead the industry, strengthen the national workforce, and reinforce the UAE’s position as a global centre for business and investment.”

Speaking at the launch, Khalid Ali Al Bustani, Director-General of the Federal Tax Authority, said: “The Emirati Tax Agent Programme is a significant addition to the UAE’s tax system and a direct boost to investor confidence. It equips Emiratis with the skills needed to offer tax consultations at a global standard.”

The VAT diploma runs for six days and covers registration, filing, invoicing, and accounting procedures. The Corporate Tax diploma runs for eleven days and focuses on company registration, compliance, and real-world case studies.

Also launched under the same national campaign, the Emirati Tax Agent Programme will certify 500 Emirati tax agents through two accredited diploma courses — the Diploma in Value Added Tax (VAT) and the Diploma in Corporate Tax.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.