Dubai SME, Emarat to boost Emirati startups with new growth incentives

Dubai SME members to gain range of benefits to lower operating costs, improve visibility

Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dubai: Dubai SME, part of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), signed a partnership with Emarat – Emirates Petroleum Company to support Emirati-owned startups and expand opportunities across Dubai’s entrepreneurial economy.

Under the agreement, Dubai SME members will gain a range of benefits designed to lower operating costs and improve visibility, including:

  • Discounts on registration fees and per-product charges

  • Preferential rates for advertising, payments, and logistics services

  • Reduced rental fees for kiosks, pop-up corners, and display areas across Emarat’s network

  • A new revenue-sharing model to support sustainable business growth

The collaboration also includes co-branded marketing initiatives, with Emarat providing branding and promotional platforms to help SMEs reach broader audiences.

More market access for SMEs

The initiative supports the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, which aims to double Dubai’s economy by 2033, and the UAE Year of Community 2025, focused on unlocking the potential of individuals, families, and organizations through entrepreneurship and skills development.

Ahmad Al Room Almheiri, Acting CEO of Dubai SME, highlighted the partnership’s role in advancing Dubai’s diversification strategy:

“Our partnership with Emarat underscores the pivotal role of public-private collaboration in strengthening Dubai’s enterprising ecosystem. We remain focused on integrating Emirati talent and entrepreneurship into our growth journey as a key priority of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33.”

Ali Zayed Al Falasi, Acting Chief Retail Officer of Emarat, said the collaboration translates national goals into tangible support for entrepreneurs:

“By opening premium display spaces and introducing lower fees, preferential service rates, and a sustainable revenue-sharing model, we’re helping SMEs reach customers faster and reduce the cost of growth.”

Long-term SME growth targets

Dubai SME plans to launch 8,000 new Emirati-owned businesses by 2033, raising the total to 27,000 from 19,000 at the end of 2024.

The partnership with Emarat is expected to play a central role in achieving this target, ensuring more visibility, stronger sales channels, and a resilient base of Emirati enterprises contributing to Dubai’s diversified economy.

Entrepreneurship

