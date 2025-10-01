Dubai SME, Emarat to boost Emirati startups with new growth incentives

The partnership with Emarat is expected to play a central role in achieving this target, ensuring more visibility, stronger sales channels, and a resilient base of Emirati enterprises contributing to Dubai’s diversified economy.

“Our partnership with Emarat underscores the pivotal role of public-private collaboration in strengthening Dubai’s enterprising ecosystem. We remain focused on integrating Emirati talent and entrepreneurship into our growth journey as a key priority of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33.”

The initiative supports the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, which aims to double Dubai’s economy by 2033, and the UAE Year of Community 2025, focused on unlocking the potential of individuals, families, and organizations through entrepreneurship and skills development.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.