Dubai leads record delegation to World Travel Market London 2025

Dubai to showcase innovation, investment, and sustainability as it cements global tourism
London: Dubai is set to make a major impact at World Travel Market (WTM) London 2025, bringing a record 71 partners and stakeholders to highlight the emirate’s world-class tourism offerings.
This marks an increase from 62 participants in 2024 and underscores Dubai’s growing influence on the global travel stage.
The Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) said its presence at WTM London, from November 4-6, aligns with the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, which aims to position the city among the world’s top urban destinations for business and leisure.
DET’s delegation includes a wide cross-section of the tourism ecosystem: airlines, hotels, attractions, tour operators, and destination management companies.
“Our presence at World Travel Market this year, alongside our key stakeholders and partners, reinforces Dubai’s commitment to a resilient, accessible, and sustainable model of tourism growth — one built on collaboration, innovation, and shared opportunity,” said Issam Kazim, CEO of the Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DCTCM), part of DET.
“It also reflects the strength of Dubai’s tourism ecosystem and the effective partnership between government and the private sector. We look forward to establishing new alliances with international partners and showcasing Dubai’s diverse offerings to new audiences and key source markets,” he added.
DET’s Dubai stand will feature leading players including Emirates, flydubai, Emaar Entertainment Group, Museum of the Future, Rove Hotels, Desert Adventures Tourism, DP World, Dubai Holding Entertainment, Dubai Municipality, and Expo City Dubai. Exhibitors will showcase the emirate’s diverse experiences, from luxury hospitality and entertainment to cultural attractions and adventure tourism, highlighting Dubai’s efforts to blend innovation with sustainability and accessibility.
WTM London, organised by RX Global, is one of the most important trade platforms for global tourism, attracting over 4,000 exhibitors and thousands of senior decision-makers, innovators, and industry experts. It serves as a key platform for Dubai to strengthen relationships with existing partners and forge new alliances in strategic source markets, particularly the UK and Ireland, which are among Dubai’s top visitor contributors.
From January to September 2025, Dubai welcomed 13.95 million international overnight visitors, a 5% increase year-on-year, continuing a trend of strong growth following record visitation in 2023 and 2024. Western Europe, including the UK and Ireland, accounted for 21% (2.87 million) of total international visitors during this period, demonstrating the importance of the European market.
Kazim emphasised that WTM also provides an opportunity to explore emerging travel trends and innovation. “As we engage with industry leaders and experts at WTM, we will continue to set the benchmark for excellence in the global tourism landscape, while exploring emerging trends that shape the future of travel and contribute to sustainable growth, ensuring we meet the evolving needs of both visitors and residents,” he said.
DET’s participation at WTM London complements its calendar of global events, including the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) in Dubai. Together, these events reinforce Dubai’s long-term focus on building trust, visibility, and relationships with key international markets, while promoting the emirate as a leading destination for business, leisure, and investment.
In addition to showcasing Dubai’s tourism offerings, DET will highlight the emirate’s commitment to sustainability, including eco-conscious hospitality initiatives, smart city technologies, and investment in future-ready tourism infrastructure. These efforts form part of Dubai’s strategy to ensure responsible growth, making it a benchmark for global tourism innovation.
