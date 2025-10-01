GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 34°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Markets

‘Employee to Entrepreneur’ programme to turn staff ideas into startups

Participants will have access to DIEZ’s full business ecosystem

Last updated:
Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
2 MIN READ
The new initiative aims to cultivate entrepreneurial talent within DIEZ’s workforce by providing the tools, resources, and support needed to transform business ideas into successful ventures.
The new initiative aims to cultivate entrepreneurial talent within DIEZ’s workforce by providing the tools, resources, and support needed to transform business ideas into successful ventures.

Dubai: The Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ) has launched the Employee to Entrepreneur Programme, a new initiative that enables its employees to build and grow their own startups.

The programme supports the national campaign The Emirates: The Startup Capital of the World and reinforces DIEZ’s role in accelerating Dubai’s economic growth and innovation drive.

Employee entrepreneurs

The initiative aims to cultivate entrepreneurial talent within DIEZ’s workforce by providing the tools, resources, and support needed to transform business ideas into successful ventures.

It is also aligned with the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, which targets positioning Dubai among the world’s top three urban economies and creating 30 unicorn companies by 2030.

Yousuf Behzad, Chief People & Strategic Transformation Officer at DIEZ, said: “Through this programme, we aim to identify entrepreneurial talent within DIEZ’s workforce and transform their ideas into real, impactful ventures. The initiative reflects our long-standing commitment to building an innovation-driven economy and aligns with Dubai’s vision of becoming a global hub for startups.”

Full startup ecosystem

Participants will have access to DIEZ’s full business ecosystem, including infrastructure, licensing, and advisory services. Key support will come from:

  • Oraseya Capital – DIEZ’s investment arm for startup funding

  • SANDBOX – an accelerator for prototype testing and project development

  • Scality – a programme supporting tech startups to scale in the region

  • Dtec (Dubai Technology Entrepreneur Campus) – the region’s largest co-working and tech hub

This ecosystem provides employees with tailored mentorship, investment opportunities, and facilities to transform their entrepreneurial concepts into viable businesses.

Three-phase structure

The programme is built around three stages:

  1. Idea Development – analysing markets and validating demand.

  2. Planning and Model Building – drafting business plans, resource allocation, and operational strategies.

  3. Launch and Expansion – connecting participants with investors and scaling operations.

Diverse startup ideas

The first edition of the programme has already attracted innovative ideas spanning technology, mobility, healthcare, and design. Projects were evaluated on economic feasibility, scalability, local market relevance, and potential social and economic impact.

By providing a structured pathway for employees to become entrepreneurs, DIEZ aims to create a pipeline of startups that contribute to the UAE’s knowledge-based economy while reinforcing Dubai’s global standing as a leading hub for innovation and business growth.

Justin Varghese
Justin VargheseYour Money Editor
Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.
Show More
Related Topics:
Entrepreneurship

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Moscow and Sberbank organise Moscow Startup Summit

Moscow and Sberbank organise Moscow Startup Summit

2m read
Moscow Startup Summit draws 4,000 from 25 nations

Moscow Startup Summit draws 4,000 from 25 nations

3m read
Dubai’s DIEZ trade surges 19% to Dh336 billion in 2024

Dubai’s DIEZ trade surges 19% to Dh336 billion in 2024

2m read
A speaker at the GenAI Summit

Groq, AI chip startup, raises $750m at $6.9b valuation

2m read