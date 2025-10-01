‘Employee to Entrepreneur’ programme to turn staff ideas into startups

Yousuf Behzad, Chief People & Strategic Transformation Officer at DIEZ, said: “Through this programme, we aim to identify entrepreneurial talent within DIEZ’s workforce and transform their ideas into real, impactful ventures. The initiative reflects our long-standing commitment to building an innovation-driven economy and aligns with Dubai’s vision of becoming a global hub for startups.”

It is also aligned with the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, which targets positioning Dubai among the world’s top three urban economies and creating 30 unicorn companies by 2030.

The programme supports the national campaign The Emirates: The Startup Capital of the World and reinforces DIEZ’s role in accelerating Dubai’s economic growth and innovation drive.

Dubai: The Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ) has launched the Employee to Entrepreneur Programme, a new initiative that enables its employees to build and grow their own startups.

By providing a structured pathway for employees to become entrepreneurs, DIEZ aims to create a pipeline of startups that contribute to the UAE’s knowledge-based economy while reinforcing Dubai’s global standing as a leading hub for innovation and business growth.

The first edition of the programme has already attracted innovative ideas spanning technology, mobility, healthcare, and design. Projects were evaluated on economic feasibility, scalability, local market relevance, and potential social and economic impact.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.