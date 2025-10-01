‘Employee to Entrepreneur’ programme to turn staff ideas into startups

Participants will have access to DIEZ’s full business ecosystem
Dubai: The Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ) has launched the Employee to Entrepreneur Programme, a new initiative that enables its employees to build and grow their own startups.
The programme supports the national campaign The Emirates: The Startup Capital of the World and reinforces DIEZ’s role in accelerating Dubai’s economic growth and innovation drive.
The initiative aims to cultivate entrepreneurial talent within DIEZ’s workforce by providing the tools, resources, and support needed to transform business ideas into successful ventures.
It is also aligned with the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, which targets positioning Dubai among the world’s top three urban economies and creating 30 unicorn companies by 2030.
Yousuf Behzad, Chief People & Strategic Transformation Officer at DIEZ, said: “Through this programme, we aim to identify entrepreneurial talent within DIEZ’s workforce and transform their ideas into real, impactful ventures. The initiative reflects our long-standing commitment to building an innovation-driven economy and aligns with Dubai’s vision of becoming a global hub for startups.”
Participants will have access to DIEZ’s full business ecosystem, including infrastructure, licensing, and advisory services. Key support will come from:
Oraseya Capital – DIEZ’s investment arm for startup funding
SANDBOX – an accelerator for prototype testing and project development
Scality – a programme supporting tech startups to scale in the region
Dtec (Dubai Technology Entrepreneur Campus) – the region’s largest co-working and tech hub
This ecosystem provides employees with tailored mentorship, investment opportunities, and facilities to transform their entrepreneurial concepts into viable businesses.
The programme is built around three stages:
Idea Development – analysing markets and validating demand.
Planning and Model Building – drafting business plans, resource allocation, and operational strategies.
Launch and Expansion – connecting participants with investors and scaling operations.
The first edition of the programme has already attracted innovative ideas spanning technology, mobility, healthcare, and design. Projects were evaluated on economic feasibility, scalability, local market relevance, and potential social and economic impact.
By providing a structured pathway for employees to become entrepreneurs, DIEZ aims to create a pipeline of startups that contribute to the UAE’s knowledge-based economy while reinforcing Dubai’s global standing as a leading hub for innovation and business growth.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox