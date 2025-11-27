Dubai Founders HQ attracts 500 startups within six weeks of launch

Dubai. Dubai Founders HQ, the new government-backed startup and SME hub, has onboarded 500 startups and 1,500 members in just six weeks since its official launch on October 6 by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed. Situated in a 20,000 square foot campus at the 25Hours Hotel, this initiative by Dubai Economy and Tourism and the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy aims to consolidate the city’s startup ecosystem into one central ecosystem hub supporting founders, investors, corporates, universities, and government entities under the D33 strategic agenda.