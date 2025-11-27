Dubai Founders HQ attracts 500 startups within six weeks of launch

New hub unites founders under D33 agenda, hitting 500 startups in six weeks
Dubai. Dubai Founders HQ, the new government-backed startup and SME hub, has onboarded 500 startups and 1,500 members in just six weeks since its official launch on October 6 by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed. Situated in a 20,000 square foot campus at the 25Hours Hotel, this initiative by Dubai Economy and Tourism and the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy aims to consolidate the city’s startup ecosystem into one central ecosystem hub supporting founders, investors, corporates, universities, and government entities under the D33 strategic agenda.
The campus features a mix of co-working spaces, private offices, digitally enabled meeting rooms, and large event areas capable of hosting workshops, pitch sessions, and policy roundtables. With an occupancy hovering around 70% on a daily basis, startups use the space not only as their main office but also as a place to meet investors or collaborate with peers. The venue’s edgy design embraces Dubai’s creative spirit, incorporating art by local Emirati and expatriate artists to inspire innovation and community.
The HQ sets a high bar for onboarding startups to ensure value-driven connection building. Beyond physical space, the initiative offers a digital platform encompassing licensing support, a learning hub with entrepreneurial content in Arabic and English, and a transparent ecosystem database to help founders, investors, and partners understand the Dubai startup landscape comprehensively.
Dubai Founders HQ contributes directly to the broader government goal to double the economy by 2033, with a specific target of cultivating 30 unicorn companies within the next decade. The hub’s accelerated growth and ecosystem integration are core to this vision, spotlighting Dubai’s ambition to be a global innovation powerhouse.
