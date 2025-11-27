GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 24°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Markets

Dubai Founders HQ attracts 500 startups within six weeks of launch

New hub unites founders under D33 agenda, hitting 500 startups in six weeks

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
2 MIN READ
Dubai Founders HQ, an initiative that aims to consolidate and strengthen Dubai’s startup and small and medium enterprise (SME) ecosystem.
Dubai Founders HQ, an initiative that aims to consolidate and strengthen Dubai’s startup and small and medium enterprise (SME) ecosystem.
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dubai. Dubai Founders HQ, the new government-backed startup and SME hub, has onboarded 500 startups and 1,500 members in just six weeks since its official launch on October 6 by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed. Situated in a 20,000 square foot campus at the 25Hours Hotel, this initiative by Dubai Economy and Tourism and the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy aims to consolidate the city’s startup ecosystem into one central ecosystem hub supporting founders, investors, corporates, universities, and government entities under the D33 strategic agenda.

A vibrant campus and curated ecosystem

The campus features a mix of co-working spaces, private offices, digitally enabled meeting rooms, and large event areas capable of hosting workshops, pitch sessions, and policy roundtables. With an occupancy hovering around 70% on a daily basis, startups use the space not only as their main office but also as a place to meet investors or collaborate with peers. The venue’s edgy design embraces Dubai’s creative spirit, incorporating art by local Emirati and expatriate artists to inspire innovation and community.

The HQ sets a high bar for onboarding startups to ensure value-driven connection building. Beyond physical space, the initiative offers a digital platform encompassing licensing support, a learning hub with entrepreneurial content in Arabic and English, and a transparent ecosystem database to help founders, investors, and partners understand the Dubai startup landscape comprehensively.

Driving Dubai’s D33 agenda

Dubai Founders HQ contributes directly to the broader government goal to double the economy by 2033, with a specific target of cultivating 30 unicorn companies within the next decade. The hub’s accelerated growth and ecosystem integration are core to this vision, spotlighting Dubai’s ambition to be a global innovation powerhouse.

Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Related Topics:
Dubai

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Dubai Founders HQ, an initiative that aims to consolidate and strengthen Dubai’s startup and small and medium enterprise (SME) ecosystem.

Dubai Founders HQ: Perks startups get after signing up

4m read
Why startup ecosystems have no rulebook

Why startup ecosystems have no rulebook

2m read
Dubai South: Where business begins and thrives

Dubai South: Where business begins and thrives

3m read
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed opens Dubai Founders HQ

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed opens Dubai Founders HQ

5m read