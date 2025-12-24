Moviedom secures $20m capital commitment from Nimbus Capital

Move to help to democratise film, music & live events
Moviedom, the next-generation blockchain entertainment ecosystem powered by the $MDOM utility token, today announces the official launch of its platform designed to transform the global entertainment industry. By integrating decentralized finance (DeFi), real-world projects (RWP) like 100 seater twin screen Mini multiplexes in underserved B & C cities pan world, production of Movies, Music, mega events and concerts on smart contract automation, Moviedom empowers creators, rewards audiences, and opens new economic opportunities an FAN2FOUNDER movement.
Traditional entertainment models have long been constrained by centralized gatekeepers, limited funding avenues, and opaque revenue distribution. Moviedom tackles these challenges head-on by offering a transparent, inclusive, and blockchain-enabled alternative that allows stakeholders worldwide to actively participate in the creative economy. “Our vision is to put creative power back into the hands of creators and fans — enabling transparent funding, fair revenue sharing, and global access through blockchain,” said Hira Bulani, Founder and CEO of Moviedom. “With strategic support from forward-thinking partners like Nimbus Capital, we’re building a more equitable and vibrant entertainment ecosystem.”
At the heart of the Moviedom ecosystem is the MDOM token, a BEP-20 utility token that fuels platform interactions, rights outcomes, and profit sharing. MDOM Token holders can:
Fund and earn from creative projects – Participate directly in film and music production financing.
Access exclusive experiences – Use MDOM for decentralized ticketing, streaming, and cinema events.
Engage in governance and rewards – Stake tokens to earn and vote in community DAO decisions.
Benefit from smart contract-driven revenue distribution with full transparency and automated payouts.
Moviedom’s launch is supported by Nimbus Capital, a global private investment group focused on cross-border transactions and innovative technology ventures. Nimbus Capital is led by experienced managers with deep expertise in blockchain, digital assets, and alternative finance. The firm’s mission is to unlock opportunities that drive impact and redefine markets, combining a global perspective with deep local investment experience.
“Moviedom represents exactly the kind of transformational project we look to support — one that not only innovates at the intersection of culture and technology, but also empowers creators and communities with new economic participation,” said Robert Baker, Managing Partner at Nimbus Capital. “We believe the convergence of blockchain and entertainment will redefine how artists fund, distribute, and monetize their work, and Moviedom is poised to lead that shift.”
Since its initial platform rollout, Moviedom has achieved key developmental milestones, including launching the MDOM token on Binance Smart Chain, community-building campaigns, and early integrations for streaming and ticketing modules. The project is advancing plans to deploy the first community-powered mini-multiplex cinemas and fully operational creator funding portals later this year, bringing decentralized entertainment access to global audiences.
Moviedom has undertaken independent smart contract audits to ensure reliability and security for all participants across the ecosystem. The platform also adheres to rigorous compliance standards aimed at protecting stakeholders and fostering long-term trust.
Moviedom invites creators, fans, and investors to explore its ecosystem, engage with decentralized entertainment tools, and help shape the future of global media. For more details on token utilities, partnership programs, and upcoming initiatives, explore https://linktr.ee/MdomToken
