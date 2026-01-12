New crypto rules come into force in Dubai’s DIFC

DFSA updates rules, giving firms more control and clarity
Dubai: Dubai’s financial regulator has brought into force major updates to its crypto rules in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).
The Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) announced on Monday that its updated Crypto Token Regulatory Framework is now in effect, strengthening investor protections, improving clarity for businesses and supporting the growth of a regulated digital assets ecosystem in DIFC.
The move is expected to reshape how digital asset firms operate, expand and hire in the emirate.
The changes follow a consultation process launched in October 2025 and reflect the regulator’s revolving approach since the crypto regime was first introduced in 2022.
One of the most significant changes is a shift in responsibility from the regulator to companies. Under the new framework, firms offering crypto-related financial services in DIFC must carry out their own documented assessments to determine whether a crypto token meets the DFSA’s suitability criteria.
As a result, the DFSA will no longer publish a list of recognised crypto tokens.
The regulator said the move gives firms greater flexibility while ensuring they remain accountable for the assets they offer.
The updated framework has also introduced enhanced safeguards for investors, refined conduct and operational requirements, and proportionate reporting obligations that reflect the current state of the global digital assets market.
For companies, the rules provide a clearer structure for activities such as trading, asset and fund management, custody, advisory services and other crypto-related financial services.
The DFSA said the framework is designed to support innovation while maintaining strong oversight and market integrity.
The regulatory update is expected to support further growth in DIFC’s digital assets sector, which could lead to increased hiring across compliance, legal, technology, risk, operations and product roles.
Industry executives say clearer rules make it easier for global crypto and fintech firms to establish or expand operations in Dubai, driving demand for skilled professionals in blockchain, cybersecurity, data, payments and financial services.
Salaries in the digital assets sector in the UAE remain competitive, particularly for experienced engineers, compliance specialists and product leaders, as firms compete for a limited pool of talent.
Charlotte Robins, Managing Director of Policy and Legal at the DFSA, said the updates reflect a progressive approach to regulation.
“The DFSA’s enhancements to the Crypto Token regime reflect our progressive stance on innovation and proactive response to market developments and feedback,” she said. “These updated rules provide firms with greater clarity and flexibility, and ensure that our regulatory crypto token regime remains aligned with international best practice.”
She added that the regulator’s objective is to maintain a transparent and predictable framework that safeguards market integrity while enabling sustainable market development in DIFC.
