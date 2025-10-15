DFSA, VARA to strengthen Dubai’s financial and virtual asset regulation

The agreement, signed during GITEX Global 2025, establishes a framework for collaboration between the DFSA, which oversees the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), and VARA, which regulates the virtual assets sector across the Emirate of Dubai, excluding the DIFC.

Dubai: The Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) and the Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance regulatory cooperation, strengthen oversight, and support Dubai’s ambition to become a leading global centre for finance and digital assets.

“Dubai’s strength lies in our ability to innovate through coordination, offering certainty for businesses, protection for investors, and swift remediation for market misconduct,” White said. “This MoU supports our goal of building a unified, high-integrity marketplace that sets global benchmarks for responsible innovation.”

“Regulatory cooperation is an important step forward, and this MoU will help the DFSA and VARA work together and share information on a formal basis to further develop the virtual asset sector in Dubai,” he said.

The signing comes as Dubai continues to strengthen its position as a top global financial and fintech hub. The city recently ranked 11th globally and fourth among fintech centres in the Global Financial Centres Index 38 (GFCI), published in September 2025.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.