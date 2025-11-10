Compliance and client-first philosophy characterise Apricot Capital DIFC

Choosing DIFC as its Middle East base was a deliberate decision. “The DIFC is recognised globally as a leading financial centre,” explains Aghakaryan. “Backed by the UAE’s stable geopolitical situation and forward-looking business environment, DIFC offers an independent common law framework that international investors understand and trust.” This strategic location enables Apricot Capital DIFC to connect investment opportunities across North America, Europe, the CIS, and Asia while maintaining the regulatory confidence that international clients demand.

“Our first-year achievements include building a comprehensive operational and technological infrastructure and expanding our team with experienced professionals and a special emphasis on depth in the compliance team.”

“Our first year in Dubai was all about building a solid foundation,” says Ofelya Aghakaryan, Senior Executive Officer at Apricot Capital DIFC. “In just one year, we achieved breakeven. This is a great indicator of healthy financials and proof that clients trust our team.

In just under a year, Apricot Capital DIFC has firmly positioned itself within Dubai’s thriving financial ecosystem. Approaching its first anniversary this month, the firm — licensed under a Category 2 DFSA licence — has laid a strong foundation of trust, expertise and regulatory excellence for professional clients and market counterparties.

Custody services, often overlooked, are treated as a core responsibility. “We strictly adhere to the DFSA's client asset rules, which require that client assets be fully segregated from our proprietary funds,” explains Aghakaryan. “And most importantly, these assets are held only with secure, highly reputable institutional partners. Beyond compliance, we maintain robust internal controls. Safekeeping is central to protecting the long-term trust that clients place in us.”

On execution, she says, “Our focus on quality and strict governance enables us to efficiently manage and execute complex cross-border investments.”

The firm offers a full spectrum of investment solutions — brokerage, custody, and advisory — with an emphasis on transparency, reliability and execution. “Our differentiation comes down to our people and our rigorous processes and controls,” says Aghakaryan. “Our team’s extensive experience at global institutions ensures that we uphold the highest international standards. When it comes to transparency, we believe it must include absolute clarity on risks, costs and potential conflicts of interest. Our fee structures are straightforward.”

Apricot Capital DIFC’s services are tailored exclusively for professional clients and market counterparties. While this is a focus dictated by its DFSA Category 2 licence, it’s also a deliberate positioning choice that allows for specialised services. “In practice, this means we focus exclusively on individuals and institutions with the financial knowledge and resources to understand complex markets,” she says. “This allows us to dedicate our highly experienced team to providing institutional-grade brokerage, custody, and advisory services.”

Sustainable growth

For Apricot Capital, growth is defined not by speed but by sustainability. “We define sustainable growth as quality-driven growth, which results from strengthening our relationships and attracting new clients based on our reputation rather than aggressive marketing,” she says. “This means consistently prioritising the quality of our services and maintaining exemplary regulatory compliance.”

The firm also draws strength from its global network, being part of the broader Apricot Capital network, which includes entities licensed in Armenia and Hong Kong. Each operates independently under local regulatory regimes but collaborates to deliver international reach and market insight. “This international network facilitates knowledge sharing and improves our access to global market flows, especially in the CIS and Asian markets,” explains Aghakaryan. “These capabilities enable us to provide our clients with a more diverse, international perspective backed by local expertise and robust regulatory oversight in each key jurisdiction.”

Professional investors are increasingly focused on resilient strategies amid market volatility, and demand governance and transparency in all partnerships. And Apricot Capital DIFC’s model aligns perfectly with current market trends. “As clients now factor market uncertainty in as a permanent constraint, the demand for resilient, capital-preservation strategies is increasing,” she says. “Investors also demand greater scrutiny of counterparty credibility and custody solutions. Our DFSA licensing, robust custody framework, and commitment to providing institutional-grade services directly meet the need for trustworthy, well-governed financial partners.”

Looking back on the firm’s deliberate and quality-driven approach, she stresses, “Our commitment to precision, rather than chasing rapid growth metrics, distinguishes Apricot Capital and confirms our role as a serious, long-term contributor.” With this ethos, Apricot Capital DIFC is not only celebrating its first-year milestone but also laying the groundwork for sustainable growth, long-term partnerships, and a strengthened role in the Middle East’s financial landscape.

In five years, Aghakaryan envisions the firm as “a highly regarded entity in DIFC, recognised as a leading firm for complex cross-border investments, especially those connecting the Middle East, the CIS region, and Asia, and we are also aiming to expand our offerings to a full spectrum of investment solutions”.