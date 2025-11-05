GOLD/FOREX
Strategic Alliance: Lionsoul Global and Gap 3 Partners to offer tailored virtual asset solutions in UAE

Partnership underscores UAE’s rise as a hub for fintech, compliance, and wealth management

Last updated:
Gulf News Report
1 MIN READ
Lionsoul Global announced a strategic partnership with Gap 3 Partners, a UAE-based firm, to introduce bespoke digital asset management services tailored to the region. The collaboration will cater to high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs), family offices, and virtual asset service providers (VASPs), offering personalized advisory and portfolio management solutions.

“Over the past five years, the UAE has focused on building robust infrastructure for exchanges and broker-dealer solutions, and regulators have done an exceptional job in creating a world-class ecosystem,” said George Mouawad, Middle East General Manager at Lionsoul. “We are now entering the next phase of digital asset adoption — one centered on wealth and asset management for long-term believers in this space. We believe Lionsoul is uniquely positioned to help lead this evolution, offering tailored strategies and trusted partnerships for clients who seek greater portfolio sophistication.”

Through this partnership, Lionsoul will combine its global wealth management expertise with Gap 3’s regulatory insight and local market experience.

The initiative also reflects Lionsoul’s broader mission to bridge traditional finance and digital assets. By partnering with Gap 3, Lionsoul reinforces its commitment to offering regulated, institutional-grade solutions to investors worldwide.

This partnership highlights the UAE’s growing role as a financial innovation hub, where compliance, technology, and capital converge to define the future of wealth management.

