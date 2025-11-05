Strategic Alliance: Lionsoul Global and Gap 3 Partners to offer tailored virtual asset solutions in UAE

“Over the past five years, the UAE has focused on building robust infrastructure for exchanges and broker-dealer solutions, and regulators have done an exceptional job in creating a world-class ecosystem,” said George Mouawad, Middle East General Manager at Lionsoul. “We are now entering the next phase of digital asset adoption — one centered on wealth and asset management for long-term believers in this space. We believe Lionsoul is uniquely positioned to help lead this evolution, offering tailored strategies and trusted partnerships for clients who seek greater portfolio sophistication.”