Crypto.com and LuLuFin launch strategic collaboration to shape the future of digital asset services

Collaboration will begin in the UAE, in line with regulatory frameworks

Last updated:
A Gulf News Report
2 MIN READ
Crypto.com and LuLu Financial Holdings (LuLuFin) have announced a strategic partnership to develop regulated digital asset capabilities across multiple markets, beginning in the UAE. The collaboration will integrate Crypto.com’s trading infrastructure, institutional-grade custody, and payment technologies with LuLuFin’s diverse financial services and extensive global network, while adhering to applicable local regulations.

In the initial phase, Crypto.com will provide LuLuFin with access to its liquidity, advanced execution tools, and institutional-grade custody solutions through the Crypto.com Exchange. LuLuFin will assess how these capabilities can support the development of digital asset–linked products and enhancements across its financial services portfolio, including opportunities in cross-border payments, remittances, and customer-facing financial solutions.

“Our mission is to accelerate the world’s access to cryptocurrency which strongly aligns with LuLuFin’s vision to invest in products and innovation that improve people’s lives,” said Eric Anziani, President and Chief Operating Officer of Crypto.com.

“We’re excited to work with LuLuFin and to integrate Crypto.com’s industry-leading infrastructure to boost their investment and retail services and grow our already strong reputation as a trusted cryptocurrency partner for companies looking to expand their digital assets offering.”

“We are constantly looking for ways to advance the UAE’s thriving crypto space alongside the Government’s long-term framework around blockchain innovation,” said Alain Yacine, President of Middle East and Latin America of Crypto.com.

“Through this partnership with LuLuFin we’ll be able to provide more people a secure way to interact with digital assets, and explore further integrations that will not only boost LuLuFin’s product offerings, but also develop the crypto industry in the UAE.”

“Digital assets are becoming an essential layer of the global financial system, and this partnership gives us the foundation to explore that future responsibly,” said Joseph Cleetus, VP of Business Transformation at LuLuFin.

“By combining Crypto.com’s infrastructure with our multi-market financial services network, we see meaningful opportunities to create new, trusted digital asset experiences for our customers and partners. This collaboration is an important step in LuLu Financial Holdings’ broader roadmap to build next-generation financial products that are secure, compliant, and useful in people’s everyday lives.”

