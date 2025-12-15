GOLD/FOREX
Dubai courts add new tools to handle crypto and digital asset disputes

DIFC Courts launch secure custody and blockchain intelligence for digital asset disputes

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
2 MIN READ
This new service will be applied on a case-by-case basis and will support the oversight of the Digital Assets Wills service, as well as delivering specialised training and certification to DIFC Courts staff.
Gulf News Archives

Dubai: The Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) Courts have expanded their suite of services for complex digital and financial disputes, announcing the introduction of digital custodian and blockchain intelligence tools through regulated third-party providers. The move forms part of the newly launched DIFC Courts Growth Strategy (2026–2030), which seeks to strengthen the institution’s capacity to oversee the next generation of digital economy cases.

These specialised services will be available for cases that require advanced technological support. They are aimed at delivering additional integrity, transparency, and security in proceedings involving cryptocurrencies, tokenised assets, and other blockchain-linked disputes.

Secure custody and investigative tools

Under the new framework, Zodia Custody will provide the courts with secure and neutral digital-asset custody during proceedings. The company, backed by financial institutions including Standard Chartered and Emirates NBD, operates under regulatory oversight of the FSRA in Abu Dhabi Global Market through Tungsten Custody Solutions Ltd.

Blockchain analytics firm Crystal Intelligence has also been approved as a specialised service provider, offering investigative and compliance tools for transaction monitoring, asset tracing, sanctions screening, and visualisation of fund flows.

A framework for future disputes

The new services enhance the courts’ ability to handle asset preservation, digital evidence analysis, and risk oversight with greater procedural precision. DIFC Courts said the initiative reinforces its commitment to neutrality, security, and trustworthiness as digital-asset litigation becomes more prevalent.

As part of its five-year growth strategy, the Courts will continue assessing additional third-party providers to broaden the technical support available for complex cases. These measures also extend to the DIFC Courts’ Digital Assets Wills service, ensuring next-generation estate planning and inheritance disputes benefit from reliable asset verification and custody options.

