UAE traffic update: DIFC is a bit congested

Dubai Police is calling on folks to keep an eye on their vehicle’s maintenance status

Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
2 MIN READ
Maintain at least the minimum speed to ensure smooth traffic flow, says Dubai Police
Unsplash

It’s the day before Christmas, and Dubai’s roads are showing signs of light traffic, according to real-time Google Maps data.

With the exception of a couple of slow zones, such as DIFC – which is seeing heavy traffic this morning –D71, near Kempinski Central Avenue Dubai, traffic is moving smoothly across the emirate.

On the E11 road towards Dubai and in the Al Mamzar area, there appears to be some congestion.

Meanwhile, Dubai Police is calling on folks to keep an eye on their vehicle’s maintenance status. It tweeted: “Regularly check your car’s brakes, tyres and lights to ensure it's roadworthy.”

The authority has in recent days also talked about safety practices, urging people to:

  • maintain at least the minimum speed to ensure smooth traffic flow, as driving too slowly in high-speed lanes can lead to confusion and accidents.

  • place children under the age of four in a suitable child safety seat, a simple precaution that can save lives.

Officials also advise motorists to plan trips in advance, use real-time navigation tools, and steer clear of heavily congested junctions when possible. Patience and strict adherence to traffic laws are essential for a safe and efficient journey.

Karishma H. Nandkeolyar
Karishma H. NandkeolyarAssistant Online Editor
Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.
Show More

