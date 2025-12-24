UAE traffic update: DIFC is a bit congested

Dubai Police is calling on folks to keep an eye on their vehicle’s maintenance status
It’s the day before Christmas, and Dubai’s roads are showing signs of light traffic, according to real-time Google Maps data.
With the exception of a couple of slow zones, such as DIFC – which is seeing heavy traffic this morning –D71, near Kempinski Central Avenue Dubai, traffic is moving smoothly across the emirate.
On the E11 road towards Dubai and in the Al Mamzar area, there appears to be some congestion.
Meanwhile, Dubai Police is calling on folks to keep an eye on their vehicle’s maintenance status. It tweeted: “Regularly check your car’s brakes, tyres and lights to ensure it's roadworthy.”
The authority has in recent days also talked about safety practices, urging people to:
maintain at least the minimum speed to ensure smooth traffic flow, as driving too slowly in high-speed lanes can lead to confusion and accidents.
place children under the age of four in a suitable child safety seat, a simple precaution that can save lives.
Officials also advise motorists to plan trips in advance, use real-time navigation tools, and steer clear of heavily congested junctions when possible. Patience and strict adherence to traffic laws are essential for a safe and efficient journey.
