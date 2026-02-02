Morning traffic alert: E11, DIFC see traffic slowdown

Settle in, Mondays call for patience and road hygiene
Monday morning blues got you rushing to work? You are not alone. Strap in and take note of what’s going down.
If you are in Sharjah this morning, settle in, you may be a while. Roads including E611, S116, and E88 are seeing bottlenecks and slow-moving traffic.
E11, headed towards Dubai, is also seeing a slowdown not only in Sharjah but also as it connects to the emirate of Dubai. If you have a flight from Dubai International Airport this morning, perhaps it’s best to leave early, so you don’t get caught up in any snares.
In Dubai, the area that’s seeing a lot of traffic is Dubai International Financial Centre. And there seems to be a slight clog in Al Barsha’s South Fifth area.
Dubai Police has of late being issuing advisories calling for people to adhere to road rules to ensure smooth functioning of the transit system.
It has also called on people to be careful around neighbourhoods and schools, writing on X this morning: “Drive with extra care near residential areas and schools, reduce your speed and stay alert at all times.”
On January 31, the police also called on drivers to maintain road hygiene, saying on its X handle: “Maintain a safe distance between your vehicle and the one in front, to avoid sudden collisions.”
