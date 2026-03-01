GOLD/FOREX
Global Village, Jebel Jais among popular UAE destinations closed amid safety measures

Residents urged to follow official guidance

Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
Gulf News

Authorities across the UAE have announced a series of precautionary measures to safeguard residents, workers, and tourists amid ongoing regional developments. These include temporary closures of major attractions, remote working recommendations for private sector companies, and operational adjustments in key business districts. Officials emphasised that the public should rely solely on verified official sources for updates and guidance.

Precautionary closures in the UAE

Authorities in the UAE have announced precautionary closures of major attractions. Residents and businesses are urged to follow official sources for updates and guidance.

Jebel Jais closed temporarily

  • All attractions, activities, and restaurants at Jebel Jais remain closed as a precautionary measure.

  • Operations will resume only when conditions are deemed safe.

Global Village closed

  • Global Village is closed on 1 March in line with national guidance.

  • Visitors are advised to check the official website for updates on reopening and existing bookings.

Dubai Parks & Resorts closed

  • Dubai Parks & Resorts is closed on 1 March following national guidance.

  • Visitors should check the official website for updates on reopening and existing bookings.

Ain Dubai Ferris wheel suspended

  • The Ain Dubai observation wheel will not operate today for safety reasons.

  • Tourists with existing tickets are urged to consult the official website before visiting.

Precautionary measures

These closures follow directives from authorities to ensure the safety of residents, staff, and tourists. Officials continue to monitor the situation closely and reiterate the importance of relying on verified official sources for all updates.

Remote work recommended for private sector

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) has advised private sector companies to implement remote working wherever possible and limit employee presence in open areas. Only essential roles requiring physical attendance should continue onsite.

This guidance is in effect from March 1–3, with final decisions on work arrangements left to local authorities depending on evolving circumstances. Businesses are urged to follow official updates from federal and local sources.

DIFC operations shift to remote

The Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) Authority confirmed that employees will work remotely from 2–4 March 2026 while continuing to provide services. Clients and businesses are advised to remain indoors where possible and enable remote work arrangements for staff.

Normal Ramadan hours remain unchanged:

• DIFC Authority: Monday–Thursday 9:00–15:00, Friday 9:00–12:00

• DIFC Services: Monday–Thursday 9:00–14:00, Friday 9:00–11:00

For urgent concerns, residents and businesses can contact the DIFC Security Hotline at 050 285 5999. Authorities reiterated that all closures and operational adjustments are precautionary and urged the public to rely solely on verified official sources for updates.

Authorities emphasise that these measures are precautionary and reflect a commitment to the safety and wellbeing of the public. Residents, tourists, and businesses are urged to stay informed through official channels, follow safety guidance, and adopt remote arrangements where advised to ensure personal and community security.

