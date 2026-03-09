GOLD/FOREX
DIFC delivers 600,000 sq ft of offices ahead of schedule

600,000 sq ft office project almost fully pre-leased before handover, says DIFC

Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
New office space at DIFC Square in Dubai International Financial Centre has been handed over ahead of schedule, adding 600,000 sq. ft. of Grade A commercial offices to meet rising demand from global and regional firms expanding in the district.
DIFC

Dubai: Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), on Monday, announced the completion and phased handover of DIFC Square, a new commercial office development delivered ahead of schedule. This comes as demand for office space in the district continues to rise.

The project provides 600,000 square feet of Grade A office space and was completed within a 24-month design-and-construction timeframe, according to the centre. DIFC said the development was almost fully pre-leased before handover, with pre-leasing levels reaching 98.45 per cent.

The centre said the new office space responds to ‘unprecedented demand from global and regional companies, as well as existing firms already operating within DIFC that are expanding their presence.’

Several registered companies have secured space in the development as they expand operations. These include Bank of Singapore, Deutsche Bank, Gallagher Insurance, Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer, Moody’s and TP ICAP.

Some companies are relocating to larger premises within DIFC Square, while others are expanding their footprint by taking additional space there. Tenants who have already received offices have begun fit out works, DIFC said.

The relocation of existing tenants into DIFC Square is also expected to create 100,000 square feet of additional capacity in the centre’s Gate District and Gate Village, which remain among the most sought-after office locations within the financial hub.

The development consists of three interconnected glass-façade buildings and includes dedicated parking and retail spaces. Several dining outlets are set to open in the complex, including Duck and Rice, Saddle, Hudson and Rye, Liban and Cakes and Bubbles.

Saleh Al Akrabi, Chief Real Estate Officer at DIFC Investments, said, “Financial centres of the future focus on innovation, being sustainable, digitally inclusive and customer centric.” It added, “At DIFC, we are ensuring that all our real estate projects align with this vision, while playing a critical role in ensuring the quality of life that attracts and retains global talent in Dubai as a top four global financial centre.”

DIFC Square forms part of the centre’s wider expansion plans to deliver 1.6 million square feet of commercial space in 2026 and 2027. Upcoming projects include DIFC Living, Innovation Two and Immersive Tower.

The new development has been built to LEED standards, with certification by the US Green Building Council expected soon.

