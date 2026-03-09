DIFC delivers 600,000 sq ft of offices ahead of schedule

Some companies are relocating to larger premises within DIFC Square, while others are expanding their footprint by taking additional space there. Tenants who have already received offices have begun fit out works, DIFC said.

The project provides 600,000 square feet of Grade A office space and was completed within a 24-month design-and-construction timeframe, according to the centre. DIFC said the development was almost fully pre-leased before handover, with pre-leasing levels reaching 98.45 per cent.

Saleh Al Akrabi, Chief Real Estate Officer at DIFC Investments, said, “Financial centres of the future focus on innovation, being sustainable, digitally inclusive and customer centric.” It added, “At DIFC, we are ensuring that all our real estate projects align with this vision, while playing a critical role in ensuring the quality of life that attracts and retains global talent in Dubai as a top four global financial centre.”

The relocation of existing tenants into DIFC Square is also expected to create 100,000 square feet of additional capacity in the centre’s Gate District and Gate Village, which remain among the most sought-after office locations within the financial hub.

Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.