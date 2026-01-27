Mohammed bin Rashid launches Dh100 billion Zabeel District at DIFC

The move is part of Dubai’s ambition to rank among the top four financial centres globally
Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, on Tuesday announced the launch of the second phase of the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), a Dh100 billion expansion aimed at strengthening Dubai’s position among the world’s leading global financial hubs.
The new phase, known as Zabeel District, will cover 17 million square feet of gross floor area and is designed to accommodate 125,000 professionals. The development is part of Dubai’s ambition to rank among the top four financial centres globally.
The project will include a major expansion of the DIFC Academy, increasing its capacity to train 50,000 students annually, alongside the launch of a digital economy innovation hub covering one million square feet. The hub is expected to host 6,000 companies and employ 30,000 specialists in artificial intelligence.
The development will also feature a dedicated arts and culture centre, a large-scale conference and events venue, and advanced digital infrastructure designed to support global financial institutions and technology-driven businesses.
Announcing the project, Sheikh Mohammed said the UAE’s national economy is undergoing significant transformation, with expansion initiatives focused on achieving long-term development leaps
He added that Dubai’s future as an international economic centre continues to be reinforced, underpinned by sustained investment, innovation and forward-looking planning.
