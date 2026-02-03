GOLD/FOREX
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid swears in three new DIFC Courts judges

Ruler of Dubai highlights integrity and justice as pillars of global financial confidence

New appointments reinforce Dubai’s commitment to judicial excellence and investor trust.
WAM

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, swore in three new judges of the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) Courts.

The ceremony was attended by Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Finance and President of the Dubai International Financial Centre; Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE National Olympic Committee; and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum

Sheikh Mohammed wished the new judges success in their roles, stressing that an efficient justice system is a cornerstone of a strong society and a thriving economy.

The Ruler of Dubai also emphasised that integrity and transparency are among the core values upon which DIFC was founded, enabling it to become one of the world’s leading financial centres. The judicial system is a vital pillar in reinforcing this position, he added.

The judges sworn in included Justice Patrick Keane, Justice Mark Pelling and Justice Dato’ Mary Lim Thiam Suan.

The ceremony was also attended by Essa Kazim, Governor of DIFC, and Justice Omar Juma Al Muhairi, Director of DIFC Courts.

