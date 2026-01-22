Sheikh Mohammed launches District IO to add Dh103bn to UAE GDP in 10 years

New Dubai Silicon Oasis project aims to attract 6,500 firms and 75,000 specialised talents
Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Thursday launched a new economic project, District IO, at Dubai Silicon Oasis, with the aim of adding Dh103 billion to the national GDP over the next decade.
District IO is aimed at creating an advanced, technology-driven business environment for emerging economic sectors.
In a post on his X account, Sheikh Mohammed said: “As part of our new economic projects, we launched today the District IO project at Dubai Silicon Oasis, with the aim of building an advanced business environment for new economic sectors. The goal is to provide a business ecosystem for more than 6,500 new companies in these sectors and 75,000 specialised talents. We expect that the new project will contribute more than Dh103 billion to our national GDP over the next ten years.”
