Sheikh Mohammed launches District IO to add Dh103bn to UAE GDP in 10 years

In a post on his X account, Sheikh Mohammed said: “As part of our new economic projects, we launched today the District IO project at Dubai Silicon Oasis, with the aim of building an advanced business environment for new economic sectors. The goal is to provide a business ecosystem for more than 6,500 new companies in these sectors and 75,000 specialised talents. We expect that the new project will contribute more than Dh103 billion to our national GDP over the next ten years.”