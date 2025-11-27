Sheikh Ahmed inaugurates first Middle East edition of Doers Summit at Dubai Silicon Oasis

Today the UAE hosts more than 1,500 venture-backed startups
Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, chairman of the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ), officially inaugurated the first Middle East edition of the Doers Summit 2025 on Wednesday. One of the largest platforms connecting innovative startups, investors and technology leaders from Central and Eastern Europe, Africa and the Middle East, the summit is being held at Dubai Silicon Oasis — the special economic zone for knowledge and innovation and a member of the DIEZ Authority — during November 26-27, 2025.
On its opening day, the summit, hosted in collaboration with The Doers Company, welcomed over 2,500 participants and over 150 global speakers, who explored critical themes shaping the global innovation ecosystem. The agenda featured high-level keynotes, panel discussions, and networking sessions focused on AI, fintech, digital infrastructure, climate tech, and sustainable mobility, driving dialogue on how technology can deliver real-world impact.
Attending the opening ceremony were Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, UAE Minister of Economy and Tourism and Chairman of the UAE Entrepreneurship Council; Abdulla Al Basti, Secretary General of The Executive Council of Dubai; Dr. Nicodemos Damianou, Deputy Minister of Research, Innovation and Digital Policy of the Republic of Cyprus; George Papanastasiou, Minister of Energy, Commerce and Industry of Cyprus; Meropi Christofi, Ambassador of the Republic of Cyprus to the UAE; Dr. Mohammed Al Zarooni, CEO of Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ); and Badr Buhannad, Director General of Dubai Silicon Oasis, along with several other senior officials and dignitaries.
Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri highlighted in his opening remarks that, under the wise guidance of the UAE leadership, the country has developed a competitive, world-class entrepreneurship ecosystem which has created real opportunities for the growth of entrepreneurs and innovative ventures. The UAE has launched a series of pioneering initiatives and programmes, most notably the national campaign “The Emirates: The Startup Capital of the World”, aimed at establishing the UAE as a global hub for entrepreneurship and startups. Other key initiatives include the “Future 100” initiative and the “Thabat” programme, which empowers family-owned businesses to establish projects in advanced technology, digital services, and the circular economy.
In this context, Al Marri highlighted that the ministry continues to enhance the competitiveness of the UAE’s economic and legislative framework, updating regulations and protecting intellectual property rights. These efforts contribute to a progressive business environment that enables entrepreneurs and startup founders to access funding to launch and scale their ventures, both locally and internationally, from the UAE.
He also noted that small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) account for 95 percent of all operating companies in the country. The UAE markets currently host over 1,500 venture-backed startups, with Abu Dhabi and Dubai leading the region in the scale of venture capital investments. He added that the UAE’s competitive business and investment climate plays a key role in attracting innovators from around the world. This is reflected in the UAE’s first-place global ranking for the fourth consecutive year in the Global Entrepreneurship Monitor (GEM) Report 2024/2025.
