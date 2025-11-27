Sheikh Ahmed inaugurates first Middle East edition of Doers Summit at Dubai Silicon Oasis

Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri highlighted in his opening remarks that, under the wise guidance of the UAE leadership, the country has developed a competitive, world-class entrepreneurship ecosystem which has created real opportunities for the growth of entrepreneurs and innovative ventures. The UAE has launched a series of pioneering initiatives and programmes, most notably the national campaign “The Emirates: The Startup Capital of the World”, aimed at establishing the UAE as a global hub for entrepreneurship and startups. Other key initiatives include the “Future 100” initiative and the “Thabat” programme, which empowers family-owned businesses to establish projects in advanced technology, digital services, and the circular economy.